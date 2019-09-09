Brightcove Ince (BCOV) Market Value Rose While Horrell Capital Management Cut by $400,000 Its Position; Foundry Partners Stake in Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) Cut by $835,000 as Stock Price Rose

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brightcove Ince (BCOV) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 358,859 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, down from 408,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Ince for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $423.83M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.80% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $11.14. About 79,638 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 20/04/2018 – Brightcove Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 15/04/2018 – The Quint India Selects Brightcove For Its Digital-First News Platform

Foundry Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hometrust Bancshares (HTBI) by 16.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc sold 33,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.16% . The institutional investor held 166,450 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.20M, down from 199,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Hometrust Bancshares for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $455.06M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $25.7. About 9,701 shares traded. HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) has declined 8.32% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBI News: 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 AND TOTAL CAPITAL RATIOS WERE 23.64% AND 24.12%, RESPECTIVELY, AT MARCH 31, 2018; 16/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC – ANY DRAWS ON CREDIT FACILITY WILL BE SECURED AGAINST A PORTFOLIO OF MORTGAGES ORIGINATED BY HOME TRUST COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – HOME CAPITAL GROUP INC HCG.TO – HOME TRUST’S LEVERAGE RATIO WAS 9.02% AT MARCH 31, 2018, 8.70% AT DECEMBER 31, 2017 AND 7.29% AT MARCH 31, 2017; 14/05/2018 – Private Capital Buys New 1.8% Position in HomeTrust Banc; 12/03/2018 HomeTrust Bank Hires Mark DeMarcus to Lead Commercial Banking Group; 18/04/2018 – HOME TRUST REFILED FEB. RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE BALANCE C$13.26B; 18/04/2018 – HOME CAPITAL FILED UPDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA FOR HOME TRUST

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.81M shares. State Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,574 shares. Archon Management Limited Co owns 2.23 million shares or 5.11% of their US portfolio. Gilder Gagnon Howe Company Limited Company stated it has 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). 9,788 are held by Citigroup. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). King Luther Mngmt Corporation reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp has 12,002 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York-based Secor Capital Advsrs LP has invested 0.14% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 35,527 shares. Connecticut-based Trexquant Invest LP has invested 0.01% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Massachusetts-based Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Northern Trust Corp has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.01 EPS, up 85.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% EPS growth.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Brightcove beats with double-digit revenue gain – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Weibo (WB) Surges: Stock Moves 8.1% Higher – Nasdaq” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Brightcove (BCOV) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Brightcove (BCOV) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: MMM, BCOV, ZAYO – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

More notable recent HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HighPoint Resources Corporation (HPR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Paula C. Labian Appointed Chief Human Resources Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on February 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Marty Caywood Appointed Executive Vice President, Chief Information Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Foundry Partners Llc, which manages about $1.13 billion and $2.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Summit Materials A by 35,816 shares to 106,668 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Internet Banc (NASDAQ:INBK) by 42,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 270,990 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Financial Network.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold HTBI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 10.10 million shares or 0.18% more from 10.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset stated it has 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Tiaa Cref Mgmt Limited Liability holds 96,320 shares. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.02% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Charles Schwab Mgmt Incorporated, California-based fund reported 94,836 shares. Swiss Retail Bank stated it has 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Wellington Grp Inc Llp owns 24,055 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Inc, North Carolina-based fund reported 12,600 shares. D E Shaw & Co holds 37,054 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Private Cap Management Ltd Llc holds 1.86% or 487,123 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 23,450 shares. Vanguard Gp stated it has 864,618 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 27,159 shares. Prospector Limited Liability Co has invested 0.46% of its portfolio in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI). Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% in HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI).