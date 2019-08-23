Brightcove Ince (BCOV) Holder Horrell Capital Management Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Rose; Sandler Capital Management Holds Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Brightcove Ince (BCOV) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 358,859 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 408,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Ince for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $480.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $12.56. About 93,022 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 20/04/2018 – Brightcove Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS

Sandler Capital Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 152.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management bought 38,970 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 64,536 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.67M, up from 25,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.40 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $278.17. About 752,116 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 17/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Showcases Bioprocessing Workflow Solutions at INTERPHEX; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 09/05/2018 – Thermo Fisher Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC SAYS INVESTING $35 MLN IN A STATE-OF THE ART PHARMA SERVICES SUPPLY CHAIN FACILITY IN RHEINFELDEN (BADEN) GERMANY; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Had Seen 2018 Adjusted EPS $10.68-$10.88; 25/04/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC INC – CO IS RAISING ITS 2018 REVENUE AND EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 05/04/2018 – University of Pittsburgh and Thermo Fisher Scientific Establish Pharmacogenomics Center of Excellence; 23/04/2018 – DJ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TMO)

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $42,250 activity.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Common Retirement Fund has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Renaissance Tech Llc reported 2.17 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity holds 0.04% or 320,440 shares in its portfolio. Pdt Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 12,002 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 183,849 shares. Synovus reported 0% stake. California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 55,272 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Com invested in 0% or 20,336 shares. Blackrock stated it has 2.31M shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Panagora Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 277,972 shares. Secor Advsrs LP has 0.14% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 79,793 shares. Ameritas Inv Prtn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Jpmorgan Chase & reported 371,319 shares stake. Legal General Public Ltd holds 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) or 5,880 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Limited Liability Partnership reported 57,227 shares.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alteryx Inc by 3,662 shares to 105,000 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Community Health Sys Inc New (Put) (NYSE:CYH) by 2.96 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.88 million shares, and cut its stake in Exponent Inc (NASDAQ:EXPO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack & Oliver holds 1,385 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Symphony Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.21% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Greystone Managed holds 43,628 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.98% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 51,403 shares. Geode Ltd holds 0.37% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 5.29M shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has 1.57M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. California-based Cornerstone has invested 4.05% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Grandfield Dodd Limited Com holds 26,086 shares. Howe Rusling stated it has 180 shares. Webster Natl Bank N A holds 29,265 shares. C Worldwide Group A S accumulated 2.22 million shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na reported 4,313 shares. Garrison Bradford And Assocs Incorporated invested 4.4% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Wendell David Assoc has 1,349 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.