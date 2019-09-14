Brightcove Inc. (BCOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and ShotSpotter Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been rivals in the Application Software for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.50 N/A -0.50 0.00 ShotSpotter Inc. 41 8.26 N/A -0.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brightcove Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Brightcove Inc. and ShotSpotter Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% ShotSpotter Inc. 0.00% -9.6% -4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor ShotSpotter Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. ShotSpotter Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brightcove Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 65.4% of ShotSpotter Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of Brightcove Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.7% of ShotSpotter Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% ShotSpotter Inc. -3.86% -16.61% -27.19% -19.59% -7.53% 20.56%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. was more bullish than ShotSpotter Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors ShotSpotter Inc. beats Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides software-as-a-service based gunshot detection solutions for law enforcement officials and security personnel worldwide. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, an outdoor public safety solution for cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and SST SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. The company serves public safety customers and higher-education campuses through direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.