Brightcove Inc. (BCOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT)

As Application Software businesses, Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Red Hat Inc. (NYSE:RHT), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 9 2.35 N/A -0.46 0.00 Red Hat Inc. 181 9.62 N/A 2.39 77.46

In table 1 we can see Brightcove Inc. and Red Hat Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Red Hat Inc. 0.00% 30.1% 8.4%

Risk and Volatility

A beta of 1.1 shows that Brightcove Inc. is 10.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Red Hat Inc.’s 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 0.51 beta.

Liquidity

Brightcove Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Red Hat Inc. are 1.3 and 1.3 respectively. Red Hat Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Brightcove Inc. and Red Hat Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Red Hat Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Red Hat Inc. is $190, which is potential 1.22% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brightcove Inc. and Red Hat Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.8% and 92.1%. Insiders held 0.3% of Brightcove Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.4% are Red Hat Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 4.25% 16.98% 17.25% 35.22% 1.11% 42.9% Red Hat Inc. 0.53% 1.63% 2.94% 6.64% 12.46% 5.49%

For the past year Brightcove Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Red Hat Inc.

Summary

Red Hat Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Red Hat, Inc. provides open source software solutions to develop and offer operating system, virtualization, management, middleware, cloud, mobile, and storage technologies to various enterprises worldwide. It offers infrastructure-related solutions, such as Red Hat Enterprise Linux, an operating system platform that runs on hardware for use in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat Satellite, a system management offering that helps to deploy, scale, and manage in hybrid cloud environments; and Red Hat Enterprise Virtualization, a software solution that allows customers to utilize and manage a common hardware infrastructure to run multiple operating systems and applications. The company offers application development-related and other technology solutions, such as Red Hat JBoss Middleware, a solution for developing, deploying, and managing applications; integrating applications, data, and devices; and automating business processes in hybrid cloud environments; Red Hat cloud offerings, a software solution that enables customers to build and manage various cloud computing environments; Red Hat Mobile, a software development platform that enables customers to develop, integrate, deploy, and manage mobile applications for enterprises; and Red Hat Storage, a software solution that enables customers to manage large, unstructured, or semi-structured data in hybrid cloud environments. It also provides consulting, support, and training services; and real-time operating system, distributed computing, directory services, and user authentication. Red Hat, Inc. has a collaboration with Wipro Limited to set up a cloud application factory that offers developers and IT teams a methodology for application modernization across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The company was formerly known as Red Hat Software, Inc. and changed its name to Red Hat, Inc. in June 1999. Red Hat, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina.