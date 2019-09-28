Brightcove Inc. (BCOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)

Both Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Medallia Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) compete on a level playing field in the Application Software industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 12 8.74 24.88M -0.50 0.00 Medallia Inc. 34 0.00 52.45M -0.47 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brightcove Inc. and Medallia Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 213,929,492.69% -26% -12.5% Medallia Inc. 152,515,266.07% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Medallia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. Medallia Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Brightcove Inc. and Medallia Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Medallia Inc. 0 2 7 2.78

Meanwhile, Medallia Inc.’s average target price is $47.56, while its potential upside is 72.88%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brightcove Inc. and Medallia Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 0% respectively. About 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.4% of Medallia Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Medallia Inc. -1.7% 0% 0% 0% 0% 7.56%

For the past year Brightcove Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Medallia Inc.

Summary

Medallia Inc. beats Brightcove Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.