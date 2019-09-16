Brightcove Inc. (BCOV)’s Financial Results Comparing With Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Castlight Health Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) are two firms in the Application Software that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.50 N/A -0.50 0.00 Castlight Health Inc. 3 1.46 N/A -0.26 0.00

Table 1 highlights Brightcove Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brightcove Inc. and Castlight Health Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% Castlight Health Inc. 0.00% -18.5% -13.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.86 shows that Brightcove Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Castlight Health Inc.’s 42.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.42 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. are 0.8 and 0.8. Competitively, Castlight Health Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Castlight Health Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 76.9% of Castlight Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Brightcove Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 2.4% of Castlight Health Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Castlight Health Inc. -43.9% -50.15% -56.84% -42.91% -63.82% -25.81%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. has 77.27% stronger performance while Castlight Health Inc. has -25.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Brightcove Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Castlight Health Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Castlight Health, Inc. operates a health benefits platform in the United States. The companyÂ’s platform engages employees to make better health decisions and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. Its platform also provides real-time insight into employee engagement with benefits and programs enabling employers to monitor and adjust their strategies. The company also offers communication and engagement, implementation, and customer support services. It serves customers in a range of industries, including education, manufacturing, retail, technology, and government. The company was formerly known as Ventana Health Services and changed its name to Castlight Health, Inc. in April 2010. Castlight Health, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.