Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) Reaches $11.99 After 7.00% Down Move; United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Covered By 4 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 5 analysts covering United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. United Utilities Group PLC has GBX 950 highest and GBX 820 lowest target. GBX 881’s average target is 12.34% above currents GBX 784.2 stock price. United Utilities Group PLC had 13 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, July 23. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of UU in report on Friday, April 5 with “Equal Weight” rating. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, June 17. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, July 5 report. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of UU in report on Friday, April 5 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Deutsche Bank. JP Morgan maintained the shares of UU in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. Credit Suisse maintained United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) on Tuesday, May 14 with “Outperform” rating. See United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) latest ratings:

23/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 820.00 New Target: GBX 850.00 Upgrade

18/07/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

05/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 830.00 New Target: GBX 820.00 Maintain

19/06/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Equal Weight Old Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Rating: Outperform New Target: GBX 950.00 Maintain

16/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 850.00 New Target: GBX 830.00 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 800.00 New Target: GBX 860.00 Maintain

01/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 850.00 Maintain

09/04/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 950.00 New Target: GBX 920.00 Maintain

The stock of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.31% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $11.99. About 73,773 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove: David Orfao to Step Down From Board; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 15/04/2018 – The Quint India Selects Brightcove For Its Digital-First News PlatformThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $458.96M company. It was reported on Sep, 6 by Barchart.com. We have $11.15 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:BCOV worth $32.13M less.

More important recent United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About United Utilities Group PLC’s (LON:UU.) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Read This Before Buying United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU.) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Has United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU.) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does United Utilities Group PLC’s (LON:UU.) P/E Ratio Signal A Buying Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 5.27 billion GBP. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. It has a 14.74 P/E ratio. The firm operates 43,000 kilometers of pipes; 77,000 km of sewerage pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 91 water treatment works.

The stock decreased 2.92% or GBX 23.6 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 784.2. About 3.21M shares traded or 16.51% up from the average. United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) has 0.00% since September 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company has market cap of $458.96 million. The firm primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its clients to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics.

More notable recent Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV), A Stock That Climbed 12% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Brightcove Inc (BCOV) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Many Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Shares Did Insiders Buy, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Brightcove (BCOV) Breaks Even in Q4 Earnings, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Brightcove beats with double-digit revenue gain – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.