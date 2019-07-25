Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) Reaches $11.98 52-Week High; Roffman Miller Associates Increased By $714,054 Its Ppl Corp. (PPL) Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased Ppl Corp. (PPL) stake by 47.16% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roffman Miller Associates Inc acquired 23,034 shares as Ppl Corp. (PPL)’s stock declined 0.84%. The Roffman Miller Associates Inc holds 71,873 shares with $2.27M value, up from 48,839 last quarter. Ppl Corp. now has $21.82 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $30.23. About 1.60 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Ofgem Issues RIIO-2 Framework Consultation Document; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 08/05/2018 – PPL TO ISSUE-SELL TO FORWARD COUNTERPARTIES 55M SHRS; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

The stock of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) hit a new 52-week high and has $12.58 target or 5.00% above today’s $11.98 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $453.51M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 25 by Barchart.com. If the $12.58 price target is reached, the company will be worth $22.68 million more. The stock increased 2.44% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 247,594 shares traded or 59.56% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 1.11% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 20/04/2018 – Brightcove Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK CURRENTLY SERVES AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE AND SALES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $42,250 activity. $42,250 worth of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) shares were bought by Ray Jeff.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold Brightcove Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Management holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 230,926 shares. Horrell Cap Management holds 1.54% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 358,859 shares. Ameritas Invest accumulated 2,425 shares or 0% of the stock. 38,611 were accumulated by Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Com. Tower Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 0% stake. Gsa Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 57,227 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Citigroup invested in 9,788 shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 6,920 shares. Renaissance Ltd has 2.17M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Gru One Trading Limited Partnership owns 22,658 shares. Moreover, Geode Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 432,420 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% or 61,035 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 46,537 shares. 446,177 were accumulated by D E Shaw And. Legal & General Group Inc Public Llc invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company has market cap of $453.51 million. The firm primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its clients to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics.

Among 6 analysts covering PPL (NYSE:PPL), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. PPL has $3600 highest and $3000 lowest target. $32’s average target is 5.86% above currents $30.23 stock price. PPL had 9 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Evercore downgraded the stock to “In-Line” rating in Thursday, February 7 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Hold” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 17 by UBS. Bank of America maintained PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Sell” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, June 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tdam Usa holds 0.13% or 58,011 shares. Aperio Group Incorporated Lc owns 461,422 shares. The New York-based Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Wellington Mgmt Gru Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 7,042 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.76% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 1.14 million shares. Johnson Fin Gp holds 0% or 1,402 shares in its portfolio. Reaves W H Company Incorporated holds 1.01% or 962,616 shares. Proshare Advsrs Limited Co invested in 0.03% or 151,917 shares. Cornerstone accumulated 722 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Williams Jones Assoc Limited Co invested in 0.01% or 16,794 shares. Indiana-based Monarch Cap Management Inc has invested 0.57% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Affinity Advisors Lc owns 226,425 shares for 1.47% of their portfolio. Northern owns 0.07% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 8.41M shares. Private Trust Na owns 13,914 shares.