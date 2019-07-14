Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST) Comparison side by side

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 9 2.51 N/A -0.46 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 21 3.22 N/A -0.71 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Brightcove Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Rosetta Stone Inc. (NYSE:RST)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Rosetta Stone Inc. 0.00% 177.7% -8.6%

Risk and Volatility

Brightcove Inc. has a 1.1 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Rosetta Stone Inc. has beta of 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.9 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. Its rival Rosetta Stone Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.5 and 0.4 respectively. Brightcove Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Brightcove Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Rosetta Stone Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Rosetta Stone Inc. is $27, which is potential 13.88% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brightcove Inc. and Rosetta Stone Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.8% and 87%. About 0.3% of Brightcove Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 3.4% of Rosetta Stone Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 4.25% 16.98% 17.25% 35.22% 1.11% 42.9% Rosetta Stone Inc. -3.32% 7.56% 56.14% 42.67% 66.29% 54.33%

For the past year Brightcove Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Rosetta Stone Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rosetta Stone Inc. beats Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Rosetta Stone Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based learning products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Literacy, E&E Language, and Consumer Language. The company develops, markets, and supports a suite of language-learning, literacy, and brain fitness solutions consisting of Web-based software subscriptions, perpetual software products, online and professional services, audio practice products, and mobile applications. It also provides administrative tools for performance monitoring, and to measure and track learner progress; and custom solutions, including curriculum development, global collaboration programs, group and live tutoring, and language courses for mission-critical government programs. The company offers its courses in approximately 30 languages under the Rosetta Stone, The Blue Stone Logo, Lexia, Lexia PowerUP Literacy, TruAccent, and Catalyst brand names. It sells its products and services through call centers, Websites, app-stores, third party e-commerce Websites, select retail resellers, consignment distributors, daily deal partners, and third-party resellers, as well as directly to individuals, educational institutions, corporations, and government agencies. Rosetta Stone Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.