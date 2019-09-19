Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) Comparison side by side

We are contrasting Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and My Size Inc. (NASDAQ:MYSZ) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.39 N/A -0.50 0.00 My Size Inc. 1 555.60 N/A -0.07 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brightcove Inc. and My Size Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% My Size Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of My Size Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are Brightcove Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% My Size Inc. 21.87% -17.24% -22.98% -31.42% -33.46% -28.82%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. has 77.27% stronger performance while My Size Inc. has -28.82% weaker performance.

Summary

My Size Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

My Size, Inc., a technology company, engages in the development of applications primarily for apparel business in Israel. It offers MySizeID, an application, which enables consumers to create a secure online profile of their personal measurements to get the right fit; and TrueSize, a mobile application that enables retailers to enhance the online shopping experience of their customers by matching their true measurements with the retailerÂ’s offerings, as well as SizeUp app, which allows users to utilize their smartphone as a tape measurer. The company was formerly known as Knowledgetree Ventures, Inc. and changed its name to My Size, Inc. in January 2014. My Size, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Airport City, Israel.