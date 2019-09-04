Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) based on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Application Software and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.72 N/A -0.50 0.00 Intuit Inc. 261 10.70 N/A 6.25 44.40

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Brightcove Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Brightcove Inc. and Intuit Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% Intuit Inc. 0.00% 53% 29.6%

Volatility and Risk

Brightcove Inc.’s current beta is 0.86 and it happens to be 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500. Intuit Inc. has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brightcove Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Intuit Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Intuit Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brightcove Inc. and Intuit Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Intuit Inc. 0 4 5 2.56

Intuit Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $289.44 average target price and a 1.09% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brightcove Inc. and Intuit Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 91.2% respectively. About 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Intuit Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Intuit Inc. -1.44% 4.96% 13.72% 29.52% 36.82% 40.87%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. has stronger performance than Intuit Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Intuit Inc. beats Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Small Business segment provides small business payroll products and services, including QuickBooks Desktop software products, such as Desktop Pro, Desktop for Mac, Desktop Premier, and Enterprise; QuickBooks Basic Payroll and QuickBooks Enhanced Payroll; QuickBooks Point of Sale solutions; ProAdvisor Program memberships for accounting professionals; and financial supplies. This segment also offers QuickBooks Online, and QuickBooks Self-Employed financial and business management offerings; QuickBooks Enterprise term licenses and QuickBooks technical support plans; small business payroll services, including QuickBooks Online Payroll, Intuit Online Payroll, QuickBooks Assisted Payroll, and Intuit Full Service Payroll; and payment processing services for small businesses. In addition, it provides merchant services, including credit and debit card, and gift card processing services; check verification and guarantee, and electronic check conversion; Web-based transaction processing services; and e-invoicing, which allows small businesses to email invoices directly from QuickBooks, as well as enables customers to pay online. Its Consumer segment provides TurboTax income tax preparation products and services; and electronic tax filing services. The companyÂ’s ProConnect segment offers Lacerte, ProSeries, and ProFile desktop tax preparation software products; and ProConnect Tax online tax return preparation, bank products, and related services. It sells products and services through various sales and distribution channels, including Websites, promotions, call centers, retail display, and online mobile application stores, as well as through selected alliance partners and accountants. Intuit Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.