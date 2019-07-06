Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Comparing side by side

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Dropbox Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Application Software. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 9 2.35 N/A -0.46 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 23 7.06 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Brightcove Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Brightcove Inc. and Dropbox Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Dropbox Inc. 0.00% -83.4% -32.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Brightcove Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9. Competitively, Dropbox Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dropbox Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Brightcove Inc. and Dropbox Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dropbox Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Dropbox Inc. is $33, which is potential 31.16% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Brightcove Inc. and Dropbox Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.8% and 56.4%. Insiders owned roughly 0.3% of Brightcove Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.2% of Dropbox Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 4.25% 16.98% 17.25% 35.22% 1.11% 42.9% Dropbox Inc. -3.63% 2.98% -10.37% -10.72% -23.87% 11.65%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. has stronger performance than Dropbox Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Dropbox Inc. provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to create, access, and share content online. The company was formerly known as Evenflow, Inc. and changed its name to Dropbox, Inc. in October 2009. Dropbox Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.