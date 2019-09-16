Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Contrasting side by side

Since Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.50 N/A -0.50 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.99 N/A 0.18 58.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Brightcove Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.3 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Brightcove Inc. is 0.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.8. The Current Ratio of rival Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Brightcove Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. is $14, which is potential 34.10% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 85.4% of Brightcove Inc. shares and 0% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. shares. About 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85%

For the past year Brightcove Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Brightcove Inc.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.