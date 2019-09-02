Brightcove Inc. (BCOV) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) Comparing side by side

Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) compete against each other in the Application Software sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brightcove Inc. 10 2.73 N/A -0.50 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 10 0.85 N/A 0.18 58.86

In table 1 we can see Brightcove Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Brightcove Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brightcove Inc. 0.00% -26% -12.5% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0.00% 28.6% 9.7%

Volatility & Risk

Brightcove Inc.’s 0.86 beta indicates that its volatility is 14.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s 1.3 beta is the reason why it is 30.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Brightcove Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.8 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Brightcove Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Brightcove Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Brightcove Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s potential upside is 48.68% and its average target price is $13.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Brightcove Inc. and Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.4% and 0% respectively. About 0.8% of Brightcove Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Brightcove Inc. 6.67% 19.54% 25.18% 63.89% 47.69% 77.27% Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. -4.63% -11.66% 6.08% -11.89% -14.74% 6.85%

For the past year Brightcove Inc. has stronger performance than Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Summary

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc. beats Brightcove Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. The company primarily offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its Video Cloud platform offers various features and functionalities, such as uploading and encoding, content management, video player technology, multi-platform video experiences, live video streaming, distribution and syndication, social media, advertising and monetization, and analytics. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service with various features and functionalities, including file support, quality and control, platform and security, and account and integration; Once, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service, which addresses the limitations of traditional online video ad insertion technology; and Perform, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Gallery, a cloud-based service that enables customers to create and publish video portals; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies designed to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; and Lift, a solution to defeat ad blockers, optimize ad delivery, and deliver a TV-like viewing experience across connected platforms. Further, the company provides account management, professional services, support, and online and onsite training services. Brightcove Inc. offers its solutions to media companies, broadcasters, publishers, brands, and corporations, as well as governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and other regions. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. provides information technology and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records, connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient engagement, clinical decision support, and population health management solutions. The companyÂ’s Clinical and Financial Solutions segment provides integrated clinical software applications and financial and information solutions, which primarily include EHR-related, and financial and practice management software solutions, as well as related installation, support and maintenance, outsourcing, private cloud hosting, revenue cycle management, training, and electronic claims administration services. Its Population Health segment offers health management and coordinated care solutions that enable hospitals, health systems, accountable care organizations, and other care facilities to connect, transition, analyze, and coordinate care across the entire care community. The company serves physicians, hospitals, governments, health systems, health plans, life-sciences companies, retail clinics, retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit managers, insurance companies, and employer wellness clinics, as well as post-acute organizations, such as home health and hospice agencies. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.