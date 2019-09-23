Brightcove (BCOV) Stock Rose While Hawk Ridge Management Cut Stake by $665,000; Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) Shareholder Robinson Capital Management Has Upped Its Holding by $1.40 Million

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 5.04% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 66,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.25 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.95M, down from 1.32M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $416.47M market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $10.88. About 173,867 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 20/04/2018 – Brightcove Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – WITH NEW APPOINTMENTS, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF EIGHT MEMBERS; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Invesco Ad Mit Ii (VKI) by 25.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 127,644 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 628,316 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.97M, up from 500,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Invesco Ad Mit Ii for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $492.79 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.24. About shares traded. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEMKT:VKI) has 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $302.53M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nuveen Float Rate Inc Fd (JFR) by 35,510 shares to 8,700 shares, valued at $85,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dws Strategic Municipal Inco by 114,819 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 129,957 shares, and cut its stake in Doubleline Opport Credit (DBL).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $539.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc by 678,318 shares to 1.28M shares, valued at $14.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zillow Group Inc (Prn) by 1.00 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS).