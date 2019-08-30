Brightcove (BCOV) Stock Price Rose While Hawk Ridge Management Lowered Its Stake by $1.05 Million; Pershing Square Capital Management LP Trimmed Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Position by $6.46 Million; Stock Value Rose

Pershing Square Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp sold 40,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The hedge fund held 4.03 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $643.68M, down from 4.07M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $170.41. About 35,749 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP 3Q REV. $3.7B, EST. $3.67B; 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q Worldwide New Business Bookings Rose 9%; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, HAS INCREASED BY 2.8% IN APRIL 2018 AND BY 11.9% SINCE BEGINNING OF YR; 19/03/2018 – Corestream Teams Up with ADP to Deliver Best-in-Class Employee Benefits Platform; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 18/04/2018 – ADP Appoints Thomas J. Lynch and Scott F. Powers to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Raises FY18 New Business Bookings View to 6%-7%

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.85M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.06% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.17. About 828 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 126,627 shares to 207,619 shares, valued at $29.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gulfport Energy Corp (NASDAQ:GPOR) by 38,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 526,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Seaspine Hldgs Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retail Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 1,574 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.81M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs stated it has 2,425 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 55,272 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Barclays Pcl has invested 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 2.17M shares. Legal General Group Inc Plc has 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Mcclain Value Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 5.05% or 438,177 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). 40,300 are held by Strs Ohio. Brandywine Trust Communication accumulated 0.52% or 69,756 shares. 19,784 were accumulated by Citadel Ltd Liability Corporation. Secor Advsr Lp owns 0.14% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 79,793 shares. Kennedy Capital Mngmt Inc holds 209,010 shares.

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Communications holds 14,114 shares. Jump Trading Limited stated it has 1,943 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company invested 0.17% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Northern Trust holds 0.26% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 6.69M shares. Parkside National Bank And reported 3,237 shares. Acadian Asset Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,168 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw holds 0.62% or 36,426 shares in its portfolio. Van Strum Towne Incorporated stated it has 59,467 shares or 7.08% of all its holdings. Bridges Mgmt reported 9,985 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. 11,485 are held by Cypress Capital Gp. 99,435 were reported by Northstar Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com. Sigma Planning owns 13,050 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Inv Advsr holds 0.42% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 64,253 shares. California-based Dorsey Wright And Assoc has invested 0.08% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jpmorgan Chase And reported 10.54 million shares.

