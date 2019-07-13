Brightcove (BCOV) Shareholder Trigran Investments Has Boosted Stake by $451,936 as Stock Price Rose; As Fortinet (FTNT) Market Value Declined, Park West Asset Management Has Trimmed by $3.32 Million Its Position

Park West Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Fortinet Inc (FTNT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.66% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 235,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.81 million, down from 275,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fortinet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 1.75 million shares traded or 7.36% up from the average. Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) has risen 36.10% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.67% the S&P500. Some Historical FTNT News: 16/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q EPS 24c; 04/05/2018 – FORTINET INC FTNT.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $62; 15/05/2018 – Fortinet Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Blue Harbour Group Buys New 1.6% Position in Fortinet; 17/04/2018 – FORTINET INC – COLLABORATED WITH IBM ON NEW IBM X-FORCE THREAT MANAGEMENT SERVICES; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fortinet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FTNT); 30/05/2018 – Fortinet Expands Global Managed Security Service Provider Program with New Services Enablement and Technical Support Offerings; 03/05/2018 – Fortinet 1Q Rev $399M; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award

Trigran Investments Inc increased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 1.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trigran Investments Inc bought 56,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.25% with the market. The hedge fund held 3.48M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.28M, up from 3.43 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trigran Investments Inc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $415.10M market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.97. About 255,760 shares traded or 79.51% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 1.11% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.32% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 30/05/2018 – BlueSnap Appoints Chris Menard as Chief Financial Officer; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE: KEVIN RHODES LEAVING CO. FOR NEW OPPORTUNITY; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints New Board Members; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 10/04/2018 – Young Hollywood Reduces Operational Costs with Brightcove’s Context Aware Encoding; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES JEFF RAY CEO; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove: David Orfao to Step Down From Board

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77B and $2.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 1.10M shares to 1.60 million shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) by 741,840 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6.74M shares, and has risen its stake in Enphase Energy Inc (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Analysts await Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.30 EPS, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.23 per share. FTNT’s profit will be $53.13M for 70.59 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Fortinet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Cap Management Incorporated has 88,900 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Gsa Capital Prns Llp invested 0.05% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Company has invested 0.02% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corporation, a Minnesota-based fund reported 341 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 0.01% stake. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 1.80 million shares. Webster National Bank & Trust N A holds 135 shares. Dimensional Fund LP invested in 226,607 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 36,802 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% or 29,700 shares in its portfolio. Invesco has 46,537 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Hawk Ridge Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.32M shares.

