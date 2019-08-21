Brightcove (BCOV) Market Value Rose While Hawk Ridge Management Lowered Stake by $1.05 Million; As United Technologies (UTX) Stock Price Declined, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Trimmed Its Position

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp decreased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 6.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp sold 21,282 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 287,114 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.01 million, down from 308,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $110.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $127.63. About 660,529 shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 18/05/2018 – United Technologies Issues EUR750M of Senior Floating-Rate Notes Maturing 2020; 26/03/2018 – Loeb’s Third Point Eyes United Technologies Alongside Ackman; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 20/03/2018 – UTX: Breaking: Pratt & Whitney will start supplying spare engines for Airbus A320neos to IndiGo from tomorrow. Pratt tells IndiGo grounded planes will fly again in 40 days. Meanwhile, IndiGo has lost more than $600 million in market value this month; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN PINNACLE FOODS INC – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 12/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Columbus Facility Named Large Manufacturer of the Year by Georgia Department of Economic Development; 17/05/2018 – IT — NASDAQ EXPANDS PTP SERVICES IN EUROPE, ADDS UTC TRACEABILITY REPORTING AND PTP SERVICES IN LONDON (29/18); 02/05/2018 – Cedar Rapids Gaz: UTC set to win EU approval for $23 billion Rockwell Collins deal

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11M, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $490.58 million market cap company. The stock increased 4.28% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $12.82. About 187,066 shares traded or 22.85% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Names Former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler and Former Viacom Executive to Board; 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Launches OTT Flow X, Powered by Accedo; 18/03/2018 Mongol TV Goes Live with OTT Service Using Brightcove OTT Flow; 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31 billion and $6.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 68,318 shares to 597,403 shares, valued at $149.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Cl A (NYSE:STZ) by 2,144 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Sponsored Adr (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 113,600 shares. Boltwood Capital Mngmt holds 13,605 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Foundation Res Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,749 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 16 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson holds 0.49% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 48,620 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Limited reported 165 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Liability has 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has 2,599 shares. Riverhead Capital Management Ltd owns 21,889 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt holds 2.13% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 44,132 shares. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.85% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 0.27% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 6,915 shares. Grimes & invested in 12,519 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability owns 5,254 shares. Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A owns 1,385 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 earnings per share, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 15.87 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual earnings per share reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $42,250 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment accumulated 0% or 2,425 shares. State Street Corporation has 649,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Spark Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 34,900 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley owns 6,920 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Port Llc reported 20,336 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 16,510 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt Inc has 87,701 shares. Moreover, Cooper Creek Ptnrs Management Limited Liability has 0.54% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 189,327 shares. Frontier Mgmt Limited Liability Com stated it has 2.75M shares. Legal General Public Ltd holds 5,880 shares. Mcclain Value holds 5.05% or 438,177 shares. 61,035 are owned by Wells Fargo & Mn. Brandywine, Delaware-based fund reported 69,756 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV).

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 126,627 shares to 207,619 shares, valued at $29.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seaspine Hldgs Corp by 27,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 546,824 shares, and has risen its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (NYSE:STAY).