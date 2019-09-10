Brightcove (BCOV) Market Valuation Rose While Hawk Ridge Management Has Trimmed by $1.05 Million Its Holding; Xpo Logistics (Put) (XPO) Shares Rose While Cypress Funds Trimmed Stake by $4.51 Million

Cypress Funds Llc decreased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) (XPO) by 20.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc sold 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.00M, down from 420,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.55% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 1.27 million shares traded or 10.91% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 10/05/2018 – Leading Investor Advisory Firms Back Teamster Demand For Better Disclosure Of Working Conditions At XPO Logistics, Inc; 06/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – APPOINTS MASSIMO MARSILI TO LEAD TRANSPORT OPERATIONS IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND MOROCCO; 23/04/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS SAYS TROY COOPER PROMOTED TO PRESIDENT; 11/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Single-Entry Platform for Multimodal Freight Transportation Solutions; 09/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Etsy, XPO Logistics and Zebra Technologies; 23/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Appoints Kenneth Wagers as Chief Operating Officer; 03/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS STILL ON TRACK TO ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION THIS YEAR; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics eyes up to $8bn in deals; 30/03/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS EUROPE SA XPO.PA – FY OPERATING PROFIT EUR 200.4 MLN VS EUR 204.9 MLN YEAR AGO

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 1.45M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $434.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $10.89. About 178,681 shares traded or 6.41% up from the average. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 26/04/2018 – Tribeca Film Festival Selects Brightcove to Deliver Video Content to Film Enthusiasts Around The World; 16/04/2018 – Brightcove Reports Inducement Grants to CEO Jeff Ray Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4); 11/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – RAY SUCCEEDS ACTING CEO ANDY FEINBERG; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Rev $41.2M; 01/05/2018 – Brightcove Rises for 7 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications; 11/04/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Jeff Ray CEO; 09/05/2018 – OUTtv Selects Brightcove OTT Flow Powered by Accedo for OUTtvGO OTT Service; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 17/05/2018 – 500+ Global Video Industry Leaders Converge in Boston for Brightcove PLAY 2018

Analysts await XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 20.22% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.89 per share. XPO’s profit will be $96.82M for 17.46 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.28 actual EPS reported by XPO Logistics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.41% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.05% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 74,142 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Atria Invs Lc accumulated 5,310 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 176,460 shares. Victory Management holds 0% or 29,402 shares in its portfolio. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 7,315 shares. Goldman Sachs Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 2.18M shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 687,554 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd Llc reported 14,608 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking owns 0.02% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 94,930 shares. Perkins Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.15% stake. Amp Capital Investors Limited invested in 0.02% or 57,390 shares. Motley Fool Wealth Management Limited Company invested in 216,273 shares. 40,937 are held by Btc Cap Mngmt.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 79,793 were accumulated by Secor Cap Advisors L P. Legal General Grp Incorporated Public Limited holds 5,880 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Incorporated has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Bridgeway Mngmt accumulated 88,900 shares. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn Lc reported 0.36% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 0% stake. 189,327 are held by Cooper Creek Partners Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 424,218 were reported by Northern Tru. Citigroup holds 9,788 shares. Pdts Ltd reported 0.01% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Wells Fargo Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 61,035 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) for 183,849 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 26,980 shares. Ameritas Invest Partners has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Invesco Limited holds 0% or 46,537 shares in its portfolio.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Meta Finl Group Inc (NASDAQ:CASH) by 87,187 shares to 471,530 shares, valued at $9.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Louisiana Pac Corp (NYSE:LPX) by 228,655 shares in the quarter, for a total of 811,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL).