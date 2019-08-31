Brightcove (BCOV) Holder Hawk Ridge Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $1.05 Million; Lennar (LEN) Share Value Declined While Smead Capital Management Has Increased by $692,860 Its Stake

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80 million, up from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $51. About 2.49M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 09/04/2018 – Lennar Partners with Blend to Introduce Eagle Digital Mortgage Platform; 04/04/2018 – Lennar Hires Wells Fargo, Deutsche Bank to Advise on Strategic Alternatives for Rialto Capital Unit; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 12/04/2018 – Lennar Names Rick Beckwitt CEO; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q Net $136.2M

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased its stake in Brightcove Inc (BCOV) by 9.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hawk Ridge Management Llc sold 131,285 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.18% . The institutional investor held 1.32 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.11 million, down from 1.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hawk Ridge Management Llc who had been investing in Brightcove Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $467.76 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $12.33. About 86,390 shares traded. Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) has risen 47.69% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.69% the S&P500. Some Historical BCOV News: 26/04/2018 – Brightcove 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Brightcove Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BCOV); 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 03/05/2018 – Brightcove Appoints Robert Noreck CFO; 26/04/2018 – Brightcove Sees 2Q Rev $41.3M-$41.8M; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $165 MLN TO $168 MLN; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE NAMES ROBERT NORECK CFO; 03/05/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC – NORECK WILL SUCCEED KEVIN RHODES; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC BCOV.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.01, REV VIEW $166.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BRIGHTCOVE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO BE A LOSS OF $0.06 TO INCOME $0.02 PER DILUTED SHARE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 5 investors sold BCOV shares while 29 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 26.47 million shares or 1.73% less from 26.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Herald Inv holds 1.01% or 471,000 shares in its portfolio. Brandywine Trust Company has 0.52% invested in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). National Bank Of America De holds 0% or 10,927 shares. Webster Bancorporation N A holds 0% or 135 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gru Inc reported 1.80 million shares. First Mercantile Trust, Tennessee-based fund reported 41,230 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can reported 1,574 shares. New York-based Blackrock has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Segall Bryant And Hamill Lc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co accumulated 185,650 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Com reported 341 shares. The Georgia-based Invesco has invested 0% in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV). Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 320,440 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Prelude Cap Mngmt Lc stated it has 12,660 shares. Barclays Pcl, United Kingdom-based fund reported 26,980 shares.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc, which manages about $474.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Retail Value Inc by 26,508 shares to 373,743 shares, valued at $11.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sealed Air Corp New (NYSE:SEE) by 6,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 488,947 shares, and has risen its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE).

Analysts await Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.02 earnings per share, up 71.43% or $0.05 from last year’s $-0.07 per share. After $-0.08 actual earnings per share reported by Brightcove Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03M and $1.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 184,179 shares to 2.09 million shares, valued at $104.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 397,248 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC).