Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU)

Since Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and Wah Fu Education Group Limited (NASDAQ:WAFU) are part of the Education & Training Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.36 25.56 Wah Fu Education Group Limited 3 2.93 N/A 0.13 24.20

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Wah Fu Education Group Limited. Wah Fu Education Group Limited seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited. When business has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is presently more expensive than Wah Fu Education Group Limited, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Wah Fu Education Group Limited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 10.9% 6.7% Wah Fu Education Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Wah Fu Education Group Limited has a Current Ratio of 4.9 while its Quick Ratio is 4.9. Wah Fu Education Group Limited is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Wah Fu Education Group Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 0%. 0.07% are Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11% Wah Fu Education Group Limited 1.93% 1.6% -31.54% 0% 0% -22.69%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has stronger performance than Wah Fu Education Group Limited

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited beats on 9 of the 10 factors Wah Fu Education Group Limited.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.