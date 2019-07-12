Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU)’s Financial Results Comparing With K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and K12 Inc. (NYSE:LRN) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 11 0.00 N/A 0.35 31.26 K12 Inc. 31 1.24 N/A 1.05 30.71

Table 1 highlights Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and K12 Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. K12 Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of K12 Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 9.8% 6.3% K12 Inc. 0.00% 7.2% 5.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited are 2.3 and 2.3. Competitively, K12 Inc. has 3.5 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. K12 Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 61.8% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares and 86.5% of K12 Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.07% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2% of K12 Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -5.13% -1.89% 3.61% -13.41% -30.95% 18.46% K12 Inc. 5.51% -12.99% -0.03% 38.64% 112.49% 29.69%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has weaker performance than K12 Inc.

Summary

K12 Inc. beats Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited on 7 of the 10 factors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. It manages virtual and blended public schools. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions; full-time virtual and blended programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; and PEAK, a proprietary software system designed to manage in a single-user interface, multiple, and independent online school-based functions. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual online courses directly to families who desire to educate their children outside of the traditional public school system or to supplement their childÂ’s existing public school education without the aid of an online teacher. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.