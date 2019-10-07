Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG)

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and Hailiang Education Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HLG) compete against each other in the Education & Training Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 9 10.50 23.30M 0.36 25.56 Hailiang Education Group Inc. 64 0.00 3.28M 1.30 48.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies. Hailiang Education Group Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited. The business that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Hailiang Education Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 249,464,668.09% 10.9% 6.7% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5,147,520.40% 16.8% 11%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Hailiang Education Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. Hailiang Education Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.4% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 1% of Hailiang Education Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.07% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11% Hailiang Education Group Inc. 5.24% 8.11% 9.97% 85.03% -19.85% 26.6%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has -0.11% weaker performance while Hailiang Education Group Inc. has 26.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 10 of the 13 factors Hailiang Education Group Inc. beats Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Hailiang Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides K-12 educational services in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company operates three centrally managed schools, including Zhuji Hailiang Foreign Language School, Zhuji Private High School, and Tianma Experimental School under the Hailiang brand in Zhuji city, Zhejiang province in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools offer basic educational program and international program at the kindergarten, primary school, middle school, and high school levels, as well as provide courses designed for students to become admitted to programs, such as A-levels courses for the United Kingdom universities and SAT courses for the United States universities for students planning to apply to undergraduate programs in the United States and the United Kingdom. As of June 30, 2016, the company had 18,673 students enrolled in its schools. Hailiang Education Group Inc. was founded in 1995 and is based in Hangzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.