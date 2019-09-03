Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) Reaches $8.73 Yearly Low; Aspen Technology (AZPN) Has 1.04 Sentiment

The stock of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) hit a new 52-week low and has $7.94 target or 9.00% below today’s $8.73 share price. The 8 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $1.08 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $7.94 price target is reached, the company will be worth $97.11M less. The stock decreased 2.13% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 83,055 shares traded or 27.85% up from the average. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) has declined 39.87% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.87% the S&P500. Some Historical BEDU News: 26/04/2018 – Bright Scholar Announces US$100 Million Share Repurchase Program; 29/05/2018 – Bright Scholar Announces Partnership With Beijing Normal University to Establish the First Intl Education College in China; 29/05/2018 – Bright Scholar Announces Partnership with Beijing Normal University to Establish the First International Education College in China; 14/05/2018 – BRIGHT SCHOLAR REPORTS PURCHASE OF ADDED EQUITY IN CAN-ACHIEVE; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 HONG KONG ADDED BIDU, TAL, BEDU, INTC, SNAP IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – BRIGHT SCHOLAR EDUCATION HOLDINGS LTD BEDU.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE OF ORGANIC GROWTH FOR 2018

Aspen Technology Inc (AZPN) investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.25, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 122 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 117 decreased and sold their holdings in Aspen Technology Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 62.85 million shares, down from 64.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Aspen Technology Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 94 Increased: 82 New Position: 40.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The Company’s schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. It has a 28.44 P/E ratio. The firm also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs.

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $9.07 billion. It operates through two divisions, Subscription and Software, and Services. It has a 35.72 P/E ratio. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Analysts await Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.49 earnings per share, down 9.26% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.54 per share. AZPN’s profit will be $33.52M for 67.61 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.52 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Technology, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -67.76% negative EPS growth.

