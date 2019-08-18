Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) and Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) Comparison side by side

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Education & Training Services. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.36 25.56 Strategic Education Inc. 156 4.30 N/A -0.94 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Strategic Education Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 10.9% 6.7% Strategic Education Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited is 1.6 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Strategic Education Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 while its Quick Ratio is 3. Strategic Education Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Strategic Education Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Strategic Education Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Strategic Education Inc. is $172.33, which is potential -1.62% downside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.4% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Strategic Education Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.07% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited shares. Insiders Competitively, held 3.1% of Strategic Education Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11% Strategic Education Inc. -5.21% -1.53% 12.25% 64.09% 49.53% 56.93%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has -0.11% weaker performance while Strategic Education Inc. has 56.93% stronger performance.

Summary

Strategic Education Inc. beats Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited on 5 of the 9 factors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Strayer Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, nursing, public administration, and criminal justice to working adult students through its 74 physical campuses primarily located in the Mid-Atlantic and Southern regions, as well as through online. It also offers an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. In addition, the company operates New York Code and Design Academy that provides non-degree courses in Web and application software development primarily through its campus in New York City. Strayer Education, Inc. was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.