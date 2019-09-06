Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) is a company in the Education & Training Services industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.4% of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.85% of all Education & Training Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has 0.07% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 11.18% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 10.90% 6.70% Industry Average 27.76% 47.94% 7.12%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and its competitors’ net profit, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited N/A 10 25.56 Industry Average 75.70M 272.70M 28.84

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its peers. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.25 1.20 2.37

As a group, Education & Training Services companies have a potential upside of -17.12%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11% Industry Average 3.04% 7.08% 15.37% 35.23% 73.23% 34.84%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s peers had bullish trend.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited are 1.7 and 1.6. Competitively, Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s peers have 2.28 and 2.25 for Current and Quick Ratio. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Dividends

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s peers beat Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited on 7 of the 6 factors.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.