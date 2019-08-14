Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (BEDU) and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) and Chegg Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). The two are both Education & Training Services companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 10 0.00 N/A 0.36 25.56 Chegg Inc. 39 13.12 N/A -0.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Chegg Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0.00% 10.9% 6.7% Chegg Inc. 0.00% -4.1% -1.9%

Liquidity

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Chegg Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 and has 14 Quick Ratio. Chegg Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Chegg Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited 0 0 0 0.00 Chegg Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Meanwhile, Chegg Inc.’s average target price is $38.5, while its potential downside is -2.78%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited and Chegg Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.4% and 0%. Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited’s share held by insiders are 0.07%. Comparatively, 4% are Chegg Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited -2.65% -6.03% -23.84% -10.33% -39.87% -0.11% Chegg Inc. 3.24% 14.01% 29.3% 29.6% 76.36% 58.06%

For the past year Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited had bearish trend while Chegg Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Chegg Inc. beats Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs. As of February 28, 2017, it had a network of 51 schools with 48,091 student capacity. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Foshan, China.

Chegg, Inc. operates student-first connected learning platform that help students transition from high school to college to career. The companyÂ’s products and services help students to study for college admission exams, find the right college to accomplish their goals, get better grades and test scores while in school, and find internships that allow them to gain skills to help them enter the workforce after college. It offers print textbook and eTextbook library for rent and sale; and provides eTextbooks, supplemental materials, Chegg Study service, tutoring service, writing tools, textbook buyback, test preparation service, internships, and college admissions and scholarship services, as well as enrollment marketing and brand advertising services. The company has a strategic alliance with Ingram Content Group Inc. Chegg, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.