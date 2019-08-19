Bright Rock Capital Management Upped Its Stake in Parsley Energy Cl A (PE) by $475,000; Jensen Investment Management Holding in Tjx Companies (TJX) Has Trimmed by $470,799 as Share Price Rose

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (PE) by 39.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 88,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.70M, up from 63,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.98% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.42. About 2.12 million shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500.

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (TJX) by 0.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 8,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 3.16M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $168.24 million, down from 3.17 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Tjx Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $51.81. About 5.17M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $34,738 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 99 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 247.62 million shares or 2.05% less from 252.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cordasco Net reported 0.01% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Eagle Asset Mgmt invested in 0.26% or 2.55 million shares. Gluskin Sheff & has invested 0.03% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 10,643 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Com invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Moreover, Shine Inv Advisory Svcs has 0% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 246 shares. Manufacturers Life The has 224,072 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 786,315 are held by Caymus Capital Ptnrs Lp. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 1.24 million shares. American Insurance Tx reported 0.08% stake. 399,329 are owned by Susquehanna Interest Grp Limited Liability Partnership. Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.05% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 589,822 shares. Nokomis Ltd Company reported 1.95% stake. Bessemer Grp Inc, New Jersey-based fund reported 87,195 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gp Incorporated has 21,792 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, Valley Natl Advisers has 0.57% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 37,656 shares. Condor Capital holds 0.16% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 18,615 shares. Moreover, Psagot Inv House has 0.16% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Burns J W Communication Inc reported 0.09% stake. Southeast Asset Advsr Inc holds 9,600 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Tx has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). First Business Svcs Incorporated reported 17,275 shares. Fincl Counselors Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 39,888 shares. Motley Fool Asset Ltd Com holds 19,370 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Park National Corp Oh has invested 0.31% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Maple Mgmt invested in 2.85% or 227,770 shares. Hl Serv Limited Liability Corp reported 2.07% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Renaissance Technologies Ltd Llc has invested 0% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 0.41% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Analysts await The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $0.63 earnings per share, up 8.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.58 per share. TJX’s profit will be $763.98 million for 20.56 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual earnings per share reported by The TJX Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.