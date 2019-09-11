Bright Rock Capital Management Upped Its Brown Forman Class B (BF.B) Position by $364,000 as Market Valuation Were Volatile; Ares Management Trimmed Its American Airls Group (AAL) Holding by $6.80 Million; Shares Declined

Ares Management Llc decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (AAL) by 74.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ares Management Llc sold 261,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.03% . The institutional investor held 91,120 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, down from 352,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ares Management Llc who had been investing in American Airls Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.81 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 1.14 million shares traded. American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) has declined 21.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.71% the S&P500. Some Historical AAL News: 03/05/2018 – Embraer, American Airlines sign aircraft deal worth $705 mln; 15/05/2018 – OMEGA ADVISORS DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN AMERICAN AIRLINES – SEC FILING; 11/04/2018 – British Airways says cheaper ticket now for sale on some long-haul routes; 20/03/2018 – AAL HAS CANCELED 415 U.S. NORTHEAST FLIGHTS MARCH 20 ON STORM; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 24/05/2018 – AAL CANCELS FLIGHT 213 FROM MIAMI TODAY, 214 FROM BRASILIA FRI; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group 1Q Passenger Rev Per ASM 14.40 Cents, Up 3%; 26/04/2018 – American Airlines Group Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5-Adj EPS $6; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES – 2018 TOTAL SYSTEM CAPACITY IS EXPECTED TO BE UP 2.5 PERCENT VS. 2017 ON A SCHEDULE-OVER-SCHEDULE BASIS

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp Class B (BF.B) by 31.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 29,500 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $64.64. About 200,254 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REAFFIRMS YR NET SALES, SPLIT ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 03/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Tops Estimates, Lowers Guidance — Earnings Review; 24/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Declares Dividend of 15.8c; 26/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Brown-Forman’s Multi-Tranche Issuance ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga to Retire

Analysts await American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.31 earnings per share, up 15.93% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.13 per share. AAL’s profit will be $527.04 million for 5.60 P/E if the $1.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual earnings per share reported by American Airlines Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.02% negative EPS growth.

Since June 4, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.27 million activity. PARKER W DOUGLAS had bought 50,000 shares worth $1.40M. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $138,820 was made by EBERWEIN ELISE R on Tuesday, June 4. On Tuesday, June 4 Johnson Stephen L bought $138,582 worth of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) or 5,000 shares. $112,720 worth of stock was bought by EMBLER MICHAEL J on Monday, August 5. KERR DEREK J bought $138,820 worth of stock or 5,000 shares. Shares for $714,973 were bought by CAHILL JOHN T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 52 investors sold AAL shares while 157 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 337.89 million shares or 4.84% less from 355.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Company holds 0% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 17 shares. Moreover, International Gru has 0.02% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Tru Of Vermont reported 0% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Palisade Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Nj stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.16% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Everence Cap Mngmt accumulated 13,620 shares. Zeke Advsrs Limited Liability invested 0.06% of its portfolio in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). The New York-based Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Com has invested 0.02% in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Moreover, Howe And Rusling has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) for 1,222 shares. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL). Stifel Corp owns 145,611 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1.34M are owned by Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De. Comerica Bancorp holds 0.02% or 79,244 shares. Victory Mgmt accumulated 61,651 shares.