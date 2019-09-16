Bright Rock Capital Management Trimmed Union Pac (UNP) Holding; Blackrock Has Upped Its Nordson (NDSN) Holding

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased Union Pac Corp (UNP) stake by 37.38% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as Union Pac Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.62%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 33,500 shares with $5.67M value, down from 53,500 last quarter. Union Pac Corp now has $120.79 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Raiload – 04/13/2018 03:22 PM; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC: POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL TWO-THIRDS IMPLEMENTED; 22/05/2018 – Union Pacific Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Tops Views as Volumes, Fuel Surcharges Rise — Earnings Review

Blackrock Inc increased Nordson Corp (NDSN) stake by 5.55% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Blackrock Inc acquired 262,385 shares as Nordson Corp (NDSN)’s stock declined 1.82%. The Blackrock Inc holds 4.99M shares with $705.19M value, up from 4.73M last quarter. Nordson Corp now has $8.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $146.26. About 183,672 shares traded or 13.85% up from the average. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 11/05/2018 – Nordson Vulcan Jet TM Series Dispensing System Wins SMT China Vision Award and EM Asia Innovation Award; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Sees 3Q EPS $1.47-EPS $1.63; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q Net $91.2M; 21/05/2018 – Nordson 2Q EPS $1.55; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 22/03/2018 – Nordson ASYMTEK Introduces Helios Automated Fluid Dispensing Platform for Medium and Bulk Volume Deposits

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.64 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Among 8 analysts covering Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Union Pacific Corp has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $183.13’s average target is 6.81% above currents $171.45 stock price. Union Pacific Corp had 14 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Thursday, April 4. Loop Capital Markets downgraded the shares of UNP in report on Tuesday, March 19 to “Hold” rating. On Monday, July 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Underweight”. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 13 by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, July 19, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, April 22.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) stake by 3,000 shares to 17,000 valued at $2.30M in 2019Q2. It also upped Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) stake by 18,400 shares and now owns 50,800 shares. Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) was raised too.

