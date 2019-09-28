Bright Rock Capital Management Raised Facebook (FB) Stake by $965,000; As Ctrip.Com Intl (CTRP) Stock Declined, Holder Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Decreased by $6.64 Million Its Position

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Ctrip.Com Intl (CTRP) by 83.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 184,355 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.47% . The institutional investor held 35,462 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.31M, down from 219,817 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ctrip.Com Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $29.02. About 32.99 million shares traded or 657.66% up from the average. Ctrip.com International, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTRP) has declined 6.86% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.86% the S&P500. Some Historical CTRP News: 17/05/2018 – Ctrip teams with Hyatt to open its first flagship store; 18/05/2018 – Ctrip Participates in Annual Travel Show 2018 ITB China; 14/03/2018 – Ctrip 4Q Adj EPS 24c; 20/04/2018 – CTRIP.COM – PARTNERSHIP WILL ALLOW CTRIP’S OVER 300 MLN REGISTERED USERS TO ACCESS ACCORHOTELS’ GLOBAL BRANDS PORTFOLIO; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip, Koubei may have invested in D round of restaurant systems developer Mwee, sources say; 22/05/2018 – CTRIP 1Q REV. $1.08B, EST. $1.05B; 24/04/2018 – Ctrip and Boom Supersonic to Bring Supersonic Travel to China; 08/03/2018 – TONGCHENG-ELONG HOLDINGS COULD RAISE BETWEEN $1 BILLION AND $1.5 BILLION IN ITS SHARE SALE – WSJ CITING; 08/03/2018 – CTRIP.COM INTERNATIONAL – CTRIP GROUP SIGNED AGREEMENT WITH DEUTSCHE BAHN (GERMAN RAILWAYS) TO ENABLE SALES OF GERMAN RAIL TICKETS ON ITS PLATFORMS; 14/05/2018 – Nissay Adds HDFC Bank, Cuts Ctrip, Buys More Amazon: 13F

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 17.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 34,050 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.57M, up from 29,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $505.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $3.01 during the last trading session, reaching $177.1. About 14.66M shares traded or 2.46% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes, outlines steps to protect user data…; 04/04/2018 – Facebook Says Up To 87 Million Accounts Were Affected By Cambridge Analytica Scandal, Issues Update On New Data Policies — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Facebook will ask users outside of Europe to review their privacy settings, too Facebook is pushing its GDPR efforts to people outside of Europe; 25/04/2018 – “Alphabet’s products seem to have more proven durability and utility in the lives of consumers than Facebook’s products, as displayed in recent weakness of users and usage in Facebook’s most mature and highly monetized market of North America,” the firm’s analyst writes; 19/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica pushes back on Facebook’s allegations as top Senate Democrat blasts ‘Wild West’; 13/04/2018 – A top EU chief summons Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to testify in front of lawmakers in person; 29/03/2018 – Recode Daily: Tim Cook talks Facebook, data privacy, domestic manufacturing and tech in education; 30/04/2018 – ABC7 News: #BREAKING: Facebook investigating claim that employee used access to stalk women online. Latest info here:…; 28/03/2018 – Facebook to introduce new privacy controls in wake of data scandal; 21/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal data of 50 million Facebook users, and the social media is dealing with the fallout

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 19,665 shares to 55,521 shares, valued at $9.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 78,454 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67 million shares, and has risen its stake in Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR).

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 5,000 shares to 26,500 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc Cl A (NYSE:MA) by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $4.05 million activity.