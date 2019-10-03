Bright Rock Capital Management Position in Union Pac (UNP) Decreased by $3.38 Million; Cvs Health (CVS) Share Value Declined While Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company Has Lifted by $1.10 Million Its Position

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 37.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company bought 20,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 75,004 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.09 million, up from 54,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $61.05. About 4.37M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 16/03/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Now Offering New Shingles Vaccine at Locations Nationwide; 20/03/2018 – CVS to Hire Former Eli Lilly CFO to Run Pharmacy Benefit Business; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 13/03/2018 – Aetna Hldrs Overwhelmingly Approve Proposed Acquisition by CVS Health; 28/03/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB LOOKING AT POLICIES TO STIMULATE BIOSIMILARS UPTAKE; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 06/03/2018 – CVS Borrows $40 Billion for Aetna in Third-Largest Bond Sale; 11/05/2018 – CVS HEALTH COMMENTS ON TRUMP INITIATIVE TO CUT DRUG COSTS; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health Comments on Trump Drug Cost Proposals; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 33,500 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67 million, down from 53,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $153.4. About 2.54 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC NOW EXPECTS 75% PTC IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 12/03/2018 – UNP KANSAS INVESTMENT PART OF $3.3B NETWORK INVESTMENT FOR 2018; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific Sinks as `Operational Challenges’ Raise Costs; 06/04/2018 – Union Pacific Expects Charge of $85M Pretax, Or 8c/Shr, on March Redemption of Debentures and Mortgage Bond; 22/03/2018 – OCEAN NETWORK EXPRESS SELECTS UNP AS WESTERN U.S. RAIL PROVIDER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mufg Americas accumulated 40,573 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Hourglass Lc owns 8,153 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 48,300 were accumulated by King Luther Cap Mngmt. Qs Invsts Ltd, New York-based fund reported 138,037 shares. Geode Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 17.97 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Srb Corporation invested in 7.81% or 1.54 million shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Scotland Group Public Ltd Company reported 4,111 shares. Moreover, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 78,020 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.14% or 353,555 shares in its portfolio. Natl Bank Of The West has 0.51% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Parnassus Investments Ca, California-based fund reported 7.24M shares. Olstein Cap Mgmt Lp holds 1.62% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 183,000 shares. Canandaigua Bancorporation And Company holds 75,004 shares or 0.75% of its portfolio. Agf Invests Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 623,867 shares. Primecap Management Com Ca has invested 0.24% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Google Photos and CVS Pharmacy Team Up to Offer Same-Day Printing at More Than 7,400 Locations Nationwide – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On Apple, Uber And More – Benzinga” published on September 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for CURLF, TWOU, EVH and CVS: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on October 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Looks Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Company, which manages about $543.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 9,667 shares to 42,392 shares, valued at $1.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 3,964 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,676 shares, and cut its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (NASDAQ:ADP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold UNP shares while 551 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 521.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 522.47 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Company reported 46,794 shares. Tdam Usa owns 33,111 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Co stated it has 2,800 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Moreover, Voya Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.72% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). D E Shaw holds 1.82M shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 16,903 shares. 40,413 are held by Burney Company. Howland Cap Llc stated it has 0.34% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Tower Bridge Advsrs owns 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 13,889 shares. Ima Wealth Incorporated has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Epoch Investment Ptnrs, a New York-based fund reported 42,802 shares. Mai Cap has invested 0.12% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id invested in 2,213 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Alley Limited Liability owns 57,820 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mngmt Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 8,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $9.33 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Technology Select Sector Spdr (XLK).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 15.78 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Shippers Hammer Railroads With Lawsuits Over Fuel Surcharges – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Union Pacific Corporation’s (NYSE:UNP) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Top four U.S. railroads sued for alleged price-fixing – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 02, 2019.