Bright Rock Capital Management Position in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Lowered by $916,000; Veritable LP Stake in 3M Co (MMM) Raised as Stock Price Declined

Veritable Lp increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 5.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp bought 2,094 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 42,648 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.39M, up from 40,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $97.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $169.67. About 2.27M shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials; 23/03/2018 – Norway 3M Nibor Yield 1.00% by End-18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3m company | 3m attest super rapid readout steam chal | K173519 | 04/23/2018 |; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 05/03/2018 – 3M: Roman Succeeds Thulin as CEO Effective July 1; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – MICHAEL F. ROMAN SUCCEEDS INGE G. THULIN; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 24/04/2018 – Anglo American 1Q Minas-Rio Production Decreased by 30% to 3M Tons; 30/05/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: London Evening Standard strikes a £3M deal with six companies including Uber and Google that erases; 24/04/2018 – [PAV] PAVILLON HOLDINGS : 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EX

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 9.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 2,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 18,100 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.30M, down from 20,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $14.03 during the last trading session, reaching $527.49. About 398,985 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 15/03/2018 Sherwin-Williams Packaging Coatings Price Increase in Asia; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Core Net Sales Increasing by a Mid-To-High Single Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams: Valspar Sales Increased Consolidated Net Sales in 1Q by $1.07 Billion; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – EXPECT INCREMENTAL SALES FROM VALSPAR FOR FIRST FIVE MONTHS TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1.7 BLN IN 2018; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.89

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $5.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI) by 15,563 shares to 104,055 shares, valued at $8.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT) by 874 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,366 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Philadelphia Tru reported 0.57% stake. First Retail Bank Of Mount Dora Services, Florida-based fund reported 2,529 shares. Zacks Investment Management has 0.03% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Riverbridge Partners Limited Liability Com, a Minnesota-based fund reported 100,695 shares. First Fiduciary Counsel Inc reported 2.86% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability holds 2,002 shares. Clarkston Ltd Llc accumulated 45,679 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has 67,384 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 67,469 shares. Hilltop accumulated 9,480 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 36,565 shares. Fosun Intll Limited invested in 0.03% or 2,250 shares. Thompson Investment Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.12% or 3,620 shares. Trust Co Of Virginia Va has 12,359 shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Motley Fool Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp reported 1,913 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sandy Spring Bank has 110 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co reported 3,109 shares. Gam Holdings Ag accumulated 1,500 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Limited Company has 750 shares. Fruth Investment Mgmt reported 1,100 shares. Verition Fund Management Lc owns 2,404 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 39,603 were accumulated by Cullen Frost Bankers. Paloma Co accumulated 1,156 shares. Maverick Capital Ltd invested in 0.11% or 16,190 shares. Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm has invested 0.01% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Peninsula Asset Mngmt Incorporated accumulated 10,712 shares. 4,196 were accumulated by Stratos Wealth Prtn. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 430,085 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, City has 0.02% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Winslow Lc has invested 1.17% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.89M for 20.38 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.