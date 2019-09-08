Bright Rock Capital Management Position in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Cut by $7.14 Million; As Take (TTWO) Stock Rose, Rampart Investment Management Company Has Upped by $654,240 Its Holding

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Take (TTWO) by 631.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 6,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% . The institutional investor held 8,062 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $761,000, up from 1,102 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Take for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 750,440 shares traded. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) has risen 8.32% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical TTWO News: 16/05/2018 – CORRECT: TAKE-TWO 4Q ADJ EPS ABOUT 71C; ADJ REV. MISSES EST; 08/05/2018 – Game publisher EA’s first-quarter forecast misses estimates; 18/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC – WITH APPOINTMENT OF VIERA, SIZE OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS INCREASES FROM SIX TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive Sees FY EPS $1.53-EPS $1.80; 16/05/2018 – TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE QTRLY SHR $0.77, QTRLY NET REVENUE $450.3 MLN VS $571.6 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Pushes Back One of Its Games, Hurting Annual Forecast; 17/05/2018 – TAKE TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE INC TTWO.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $132 FROM $126; 21/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer sits down with Take-Two Interactive Software Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick for an update on the video game space; 16/05/2018 – Take-Two Interactive 4Q Net Bookings $411.4 Million; 28/05/2018 – INDIA’S LARSEN AND TOUBRO EXEC SAYS PRIVATE SECTOR ORDER FLOW WILL STILL TAKE TWO YEARS TO COME IN FULL FORM

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 20.85 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler invested in 3,547 shares. Stifel Fincl Corporation owns 1.07 million shares. Parsec Management invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Factory Mutual has 1.39 million shares. Private Wealth holds 0.26% or 16,257 shares in its portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 753 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Moreover, Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corp has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 3,938 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds 0.01% or 16,996 shares. E&G Ltd Partnership stated it has 7,675 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Ing Groep Nv has 0.11% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 121,767 shares. United Kingdom-based Legal General Grp Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 94,227 were reported by Dorsey Whitney Comm Limited Liability Corporation. Lockheed Martin reported 76,200 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold TTWO shares while 140 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 136 raised stakes. 99.22 million shares or 5.73% less from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 0.36% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Bluestein R H And Com has 3,020 shares. 33,200 were reported by Hudson Bay Cap Ltd Partnership. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 9,500 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust has 0.05% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Parsons Mngmt Ri has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd stated it has 274,163 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Utd Service Automobile Association owns 0.02% invested in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 65,405 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of holds 238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sfe Invest Counsel holds 1.54% or 36,116 shares in its portfolio. First Hawaiian Comml Bank, a Hawaii-based fund reported 440 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 42,167 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Vanguard Gp has invested 0.04% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) for 87,111 shares. The Wisconsin-based Thompson Inv has invested 0.08% in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).