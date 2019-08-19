Bright Rock Capital Management Position in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Boosted by $360,000; As Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stock Were Volatile, Twin Securities Boosted Its Stake

Twin Securities Inc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 649.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Twin Securities Inc bought 162,400 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 187,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.18M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Twin Securities Inc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $1.51 during the last trading session, reaching $125.5. About 31,695 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – CURRENT WEAKNESS IN LIGHTING INDUSTRY HAS CREATED A CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT FOR CO; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – THIRD-PARTY FORECASTS, INDICATORS SUGGEST DEMAND IN NORTH AMERICAN LIGHTING MARKET WILL IMPROVE LATER IN CALENDAR 2018; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS WILL CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGH AT A DECELERATING PACE”; 10/05/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Products Win Best of Category Design Excellence Awards During LIGHTFAIR® International 2018; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Says That Acuity’s Acquisition Of Iota Is Credit Positive, No Ratings Impact

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Moore Mgmt LP has 0.16% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 8,941 were accumulated by Stifel Corporation. Mutual Of America Ltd owns 35,143 shares. Manchester Cap Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Virtu Finance Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 5,790 shares in its portfolio. Asset One Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 17,538 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company holds 89,830 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Exane Derivatives reported 1,396 shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 48,847 shares. Cambridge Investment reported 1,984 shares. Prudential accumulated 298,409 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 10,700 shares. Moreover, Prelude Management Lc has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 98 shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Mufg Americas owns 283 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.14% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Gideon Cap reported 6,476 shares stake. Legal And General Group Incorporated Public Lc reported 0% stake. 26,287 were reported by Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corporation. The Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bancshares has invested 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). 6,405 are held by Fiduciary Tru. Yorktown Management & Commerce Inc invested in 4,300 shares. 66,817 are held by Element Capital Management. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 7,181 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 2.57M shares. Moreover, Magnetar Financial Lc has 5.25% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Jpmorgan Chase Company stated it has 0.02% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.01% or 23,234 shares. Aperio Gp Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 47,038 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 23,731 shares.