Bright Rock Capital Management Position in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Boosted as Market Value Declined; Bislett Management Upped Its Stake in Gtt Communications (GTT) by $1.70 Million as Valuation Declined

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $125.41. About 221,724 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Closing of Two New Acquisitions; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 05/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC AYI.N : JMP SECURITIES RAISES TO MARKET OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 01/05/2018 – Acuity Brands Says Deal Won’t Materially Impact FY18; 14/03/2018 – Riata Capital Group’s Eyecare Platform, Acuity Eyecare Group, Announces Appointment of New Chief Executive Officer and the Clos; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios; 05/03/2018 – March 5th Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Acuity Brands, Inc; 21/04/2018 – DJ Acuity Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYI); 16/05/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 9th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%

Bislett Management Llc increased its stake in Gtt Communications Inc (GTT) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bislett Management Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 70.44% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.88 million, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bislett Management Llc who had been investing in Gtt Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.95 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 1.36M shares traded or 43.28% up from the average. GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE:GTT) has declined 72.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 72.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GTT News: 26/04/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Gtt’s Senior Secured Bank Credit Facilities To B2 From B1; 12/03/2018 – GTT SAYS BANK STREET GROUP LLC SERVED AS ADVISER TO ACCELERATED CONNECTIONS ON THIS TRANSACTION; 17/04/2018 – S&P: GTT’s Negative Outlook Reflects Pro Forma Adjusted Leverage That Is Currently Elevated for the Rating; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of Interoute Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: GTT Communications Rtgs Uchgd On Dbt Upsz; 26/03/2018 – GTT Communications: Aleph and Crestview Are Significant Hldrs of Interoute; 21/03/2018 – GTT GTT.PA – DELIVERY IS EXPECTED IN 2020; 26/03/2018 – Aleph and Crestview to Invest in GTT as Part of lnteroute Acquisition; 27/03/2018 – GTT WINS SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES TO DESIGN LNG TANKS; 05/04/2018 – GTT GETS 2 NEW ORDERS FROM DSME

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Serv reported 284 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Tompkins Fincl Corp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 0.01% stake. Twin Tree Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Bbt Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 4,995 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 39,975 shares. 5,976 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Sei Invests stated it has 27,563 shares. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt holds 0.41% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) or 400,000 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 60,683 shares stake. 549,452 are owned by Seizert Ptnrs Ltd Llc. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.02% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). 3,223 were accumulated by First Personal Services. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 27,086 shares.

