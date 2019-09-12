Bright Rock Capital Management Maintains Position in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC); Riverpark Advisors Lowered Its Position in Td Ameritrade Hldg (AMTD) by $834,715 as Stock Declined

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 208,215 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85 million, up from 174,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.24B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 18.48 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Target; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan was skeptical in an interview over whether banks should cut off business with gun retailers; 26/04/2018 – Curtiss-Wright to Participate in Wells Fargo 2018 Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – WFC: Hearing the CFPB’s $1 billion fine against Wells Fargo might be announced as soon as Friday, per sources… – ! $WFC; 07/05/2018 – Trinity Industries at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO WFC.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.39/SHR; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo’s $1 Billion Pact Gives U.S. Power to Fire Managers; 17/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO – EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT ED BLAKEY WILL RETIRE AS HEAD OF COMMERCIAL CAPITAL BUSINESS, PART OF COMPANY’S WHOLESALE BANKING GROUP

Riverpark Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (AMTD) by 28.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc sold 17,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% . The institutional investor held 41,753 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08 million, down from 58,788 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $49.07. About 252,453 shares traded. TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NYSE:AMTD) has declined 12.14% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.14% the S&P500. Some Historical AMTD News: 25/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion CEO Says `Uncertainty’ Canada’s Biggest Risk; 31/05/2018 – TD Ameritrade CEO to Speak at Sandler O’Neill + Partners Global Exchange and Brokerage Conference; 26/03/2018 – TD Ameritrade Says Report Of ‘systemwide Outage’ Is Inaccurate, But Acknowledges Website Glitch — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING SAYS ON MAY 17, 2018, CO’S UNIT ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR $850 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING LOAN FACILITY – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – RIAs Tell TD Ameritrade That 41% of Incoming Clients Will Be Gen X and Millennials by 2023; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK SEES TD AMERITRADE’S 2Q EARNINGS ADDING C$131M IN NET; 23/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade 2Q Rev $1.42B; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 11/04/2018 – TD AMERITRADE HOLDING CORP AMTD.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $56; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Adds General Mills, Exits TD Ameritrade: 13F

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Violich Cap Mgmt accumulated 26,275 shares. Ipswich Mngmt Com Inc holds 15,802 shares. Dupont Cap Corporation holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 55,932 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.27% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 6,525 are owned by Sit Assocs Inc. Chemung Canal Trust has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 19,403 are owned by Rodgers Brothers. Profund Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 135,968 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Loudon Mgmt Ltd invested 1.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 90,958 were accumulated by Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Company has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt Inc reported 115,485 shares. First Citizens Bankshares And Tru reported 113,113 shares. Phocas Finance has 0% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1,930 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 29.00M shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Factset Research System Inc (NYSE:FDS) by 3,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $1.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,155 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88B and $233.16 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,256 shares to 17,839 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 8,964 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,803 shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.84, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold AMTD shares while 119 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 490.91 million shares or 1.34% less from 497.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameritas Prns holds 0% or 91 shares. Oregon-based Vision Mngmt Incorporated has invested 1.14% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 0.02% or 51,486 shares. Raymond James And Associates holds 0.02% or 314,601 shares. M&T Comml Bank accumulated 42,472 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jnba Financial Advisors has invested 0% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Cipher Capital LP holds 0.18% or 41,498 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brandywine Mgmt Llc has 0.16% invested in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 475,129 shares. Hrt Financial Ltd Liability reported 0.06% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Greenwich Wealth Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 4,746 shares. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD) for 9,100 shares. Blair William And Il invested in 0% or 7,339 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd has invested 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Da Davidson And Co has invested 0.01% in TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:AMTD). Allstate invested in 32,850 shares.