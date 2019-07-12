Bright Rock Capital Management Lowered Its Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Market Valuation Declined; As Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stock Value Rose, Holder Swiss National Bank Has Trimmed by $14.39 Million Its Holding

Swiss National Bank decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 1.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank sold 271,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 15.35 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $828.56 million, down from 15.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $57.87. About 8.37 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 16/05/2018 – Cisco: Provision for Income Taxes Includes $11.1B Charge Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act for 9 Mos Ended April 28; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VoIP Phone; 22/03/2018 – Federal services provider CSRA partners with Google Cloud; 27/03/2018 – MEDIA-Cisco plans to sell networking software separate from hardware – The Information

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $40.78. About 4.39M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 26/04/2018 – SUBSEA 7 CEO: SAYS STILL SEES PRICE PRESSURE ON SHORT AND MEDIUM-TERM JOBS, BUT THE COMPANY PRICES LONGER-TERM JOBS TAKING INTO ACCOUNT AN EXPECTED MARKET IMPROVEMENT; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 26/04/2018 – BP names Lund to succeed Svanberg as chairman; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC – FOLLOWING ANNOUNCEMENT RE. ONELNG, CO FORMALISED DISCUSSIONS AND ARE ACTIVELY MOVING FORWARD WITH THEM; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: YET TO SEE INFLECTION POINT IN INTL PRICING; 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – DISAPPOINTING THAT SCHLUMBERGER WILL NO LONGER BE PART OF PARTNERSHIP GROUP, GOLAR; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Schlumberger CEO sees more investment needed to meet oil demand

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.29 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8,600 shares to 672,300 shares, valued at $85.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 17,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 676,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Serv reported 105,896 shares or 2.31% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap has invested 1.08% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Factory Mutual Insur, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.29 million shares. Tradewinds Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.61% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 30,950 shares. Mcgowan Group Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Calamos Wealth Mgmt Lc holds 1.25% or 161,487 shares. Valley National Advisers owns 18,404 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Strategic Global Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 0.86% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 75,749 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). First Manhattan Com holds 0.14% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) or 449,806 shares. Amica Retiree Medical Trust owns 26,768 shares or 1.27% of their US portfolio. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund accumulated 1.03% or 87,520 shares. Royal Comml Bank Of Scotland Public Limited Liability invested 0.6% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Northstar Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com owns 222,510 shares. Signaturefd Llc accumulated 0.38% or 83,651 shares.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.35 EPS, down 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. SLB’s profit will be $484.73M for 29.13 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Baillie Gifford And Company has invested 0.01% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 81,521 were reported by Veritable Lp. Moreover, Pinnacle Prns has 0.1% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Shell Asset invested in 0.25% or 257,125 shares. 14,061 are owned by Cambridge. 70,347 are owned by Commonwealth Bancshares Of Australia. Moreover, Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability has 0.14% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Stonebridge Ltd Co has 0.88% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kcm Investment Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kornitzer Capital Inc Ks stated it has 0.7% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Marble Harbor Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co reported 55,696 shares stake. Cornerstone Advsr owns 1,629 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 0.11% or 32,776 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Lc accumulated 1.29M shares or 1.25% of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management has 27,828 shares.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.