Bright Rock Capital Management Lifted Its Rollins (ROL) Position; First Wilshire Securities Management Has Cut Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake By $332,550

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased Rollins Inc (ROL) stake by 50% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc acquired 17,500 shares as Rollins Inc (ROL)’s stock declined 9.72%. The Bright Rock Capital Management Llc holds 52,500 shares with $2.19 million value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Rollins Inc now has $10.88 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $33.23. About 771,152 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Rollins Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROL); 17/04/2018 – Rollins: Improved Employee Benefits Will Have 1c Impact on 1Q Earnings; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Net $48.5M; 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc decreased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 2.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc sold 4,434 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 216,616 shares with $16.29M value, down from 221,050 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.66 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.94% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $86.03. About 955,135 shares traded or 1.67% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC – INCREASING EARNINGS OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018 TO $4.00-$4.40 PER SHARE ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 15/03/2018 – RECENTLY DEMOTED CHAIRMAN OF QUALCOMM PAUL JACOBS APPROACHED SEVERAL GLOBAL INVESTORS IN EFFORT TO ACQUIRE QUALCOMM – FT, CITING; 16/03/2018 – QUALCOMM DIRECTOR JACOBS WON’T BE RE-NOMINATED TO BOARD; 16/03/2018 – Jacobs Bid Seen as Highly Unlikely to Go Anywhere; 09/05/2018 – Jacobs Consortium Wins New Dublin Metro North Contract from Transport Infrastructure Ireland; 20/03/2018 – Jennifer Jacobs: BREAKING: Facebook Inc. is under investigation by U.S. Federal Trade Commission over the use of personal data; 16/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm Chairman Jacobs Seeks Funding For Buyout: FT — MarketWatch; 21/04/2018 – DJ Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JEC); 12/04/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 03/05/2018 – Jacobs Declares Quarterly Dividend

Among 4 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $8500 lowest target. $90.50’s average target is 5.20% above currents $86.03 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 10 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JEC in report on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 8 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy” on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, April 30 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 23.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 22,242 were accumulated by Norinchukin Bank & Trust The. Washington Trust Bank & Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). 3D Asset Management reported 0.08% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Burgundy Asset Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 213,898 shares. 70,576 are owned by Nwq Investment Mngmt Co Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rice Hall James Associate Lc has 8,340 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt holds 0.14% or 4,679 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.01% or 37,800 shares in its portfolio. Waters Parkerson & Com Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 142,949 shares stake. Exane Derivatives accumulated 0% or 20 shares. Driehaus Cap Mgmt Lc owns 4,929 shares. Jones Cos Lllp stated it has 11,578 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Management Incorporated accumulated 6,185 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Payden Rygel invested in 700 shares or 0% of the stock. Natixis Advisors LP accumulated 0.03% or 45,115 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4.