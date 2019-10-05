Bright Rock Capital Management Lifted Holding in Fastenal Co (FAST) by $588,800 as Market Value Declined; Dodge & Cox Cut Its At&T (T) Holding by $633.34 Million

Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dodge & Cox sold 19.19M shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 320,340 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.74M, down from 19.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dodge & Cox who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $273.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $37.51. About 21.37M shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/05/2018 – READ: AT&T CEO tells staff that the company made a “big mistake” hiring Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen – memo obtained by CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Jonathan Landay: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says Cohen payments ‘big mistake,’ chief lobbyist retiring; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiativ; 20/04/2018 – Union-Tribune: AT&T and Verizon are under federal investigation for potential collusion; 23/04/2018 – iHeartMedia Announces Lineup for the 2018 `iHeartRadio Wango Tango by AT&T’ Hosted by Ryan Seacrest; 10/05/2018 – `No’ Cohen Inquiries to FCC on Net Neutrality on AT&T’s Behalf; 20/04/2018 – U.S. Said to Investigate AT&T and Verizon Over Wireless Collusion Claim; 11/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer was ‘big mistake’ – memo; 09/05/2018 – AT&T SAYS COOPERATED WITH SPECIAL COUNSEL MUELLER REGARDING TRUMP LAWYER MICHAEL COHEN IN NOVEMBER AND DECEMBER 2017; 22/03/2018 – Moments ago: Time Warner CEO Bewkes talks with CNBC on the way into the first day of the trial over its merger with AT&T, says the companies are aiming to give consumers better programming at lower prices

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 56.79% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 18,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 50,800 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 32,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.48% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $31.78. About 3.63M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in 2019 Q2. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 20,000 shares to 159,175 shares, valued at $9.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Monster Beverage Corp by 5,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Johnson Daniel L. bought $76,218 worth of stock.

Dodge & Cox, which manages about $123.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charles Schwab Corp/The (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.86 million shares to 83.25M shares, valued at $3.35B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 260,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 115.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.9 per share. T’s profit will be $6.85 billion for 9.98 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by AT&T Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.62% EPS growth.