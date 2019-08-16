Bright Rock Capital Management Increases Position in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF); Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Share Value Declined While Arete Wealth Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position by $360,296

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $112.7. About 510,596 shares traded. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – Flavor Giant IFF Goes Natural in $6.4 Billion Deal; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Iff’s Ratings On Review For Downgrade On Deal Announcement; 07/05/2018 – IFF-FRUTAROM TO HAVE ABOUT $5.3B OF REV IN 2018 PRO-FORMA BASIS; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – IFF’s Acquisition of Frutarom Expected to Be Neutral to Adjusted Cash Earnings Per Share in First Full Year; 15/05/2018 – IFF CEO ANDREAS FIBIG SPEAKS AT TEL AVIV CONFERENCE; 07/05/2018 – IFF TO COMBINE WITH FRUTAROM; 07/05/2018 – IFF KEEP HQ IN NYC, WILL MAINTAIN PRESENCE IN ISRAEL; 07/05/2018 – IFF and Frutarom Expect Combined Company to Have Around $5.3 Billion of Revenue in 2018; 07/05/2018 – IFF Joins M&A Rush in Flavorings With $7.1 Billion Frutarom Deal

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 51.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc sold 6,212 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.48% . The institutional investor held 5,783 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $340,000, down from 11,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 878,345 shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto completes coal exit with Kestrel mine sale; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON DEAL IS IN ORDER OF $0.5 BLN, HOWEVER QUANTUM OF TAX PAYABLE WILL DEPEND ON FINAL PROCEEDS; 06/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Will Expand Driverless Trucks to 5th Pilbara Mine; 12/03/2018 – Canada’s PM bids to reassure aluminum workers about U.S. tariffs; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO 1Q MINED COPPER OUTPUT 139.3K TONS; EST. 143K; 10/04/2018 – ? Rio Tinto poised for […]; 16/03/2018 – CHILE’S POLICY GENERALLY IS NOT TO BLOCK BUSINESS TRANSACTIONS DUE TO NATIONALITY -OFFICIAL; 13/04/2018 – RIO TINTO REVIEWS ARRANGEMENTS WITH RUSAL; 27/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Sells Last Coal Assets (Video); 30/04/2018 – Australia Widens Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former Executives Over Mozambique Debacle

Since February 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $15.49 million activity.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 3,766 shares. Voloridge Management Ltd Llc reported 39,296 shares. Lmr Partners Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 11,673 shares. Fil holds 0.01% or 24,968 shares. Sit Inv Associate holds 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 1,520 shares. Amer Intl Grp Incorporated holds 0.02% or 43,681 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc holds 0.17% or 213,773 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Sageworth Company reported 70 shares stake. Bankshares Of Nova Scotia invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Bancshares Of Ny Mellon owns 1.17 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 751 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Geode Capital Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 40,500 are held by Stone Run Capital Limited Liability Company.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94 million and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares (MUB) by 6,526 shares to 16,078 shares, valued at $1.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 30,906 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

