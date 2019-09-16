Bright Rock Capital Management Increased Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Holding by $1.60 Million; Stock Price Rose; Thor Inds (THO) Valuation Declined While Bb&T Lowered Its Holding by $690,838

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Thor Inds Inc (THO) by 28.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 11,911 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 29,403 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.72M, down from 41,314 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.16. About 664,904 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING – ACQUIRE 40% INTEREST IN EXPLORATION LICENCE EL29701 WHICH HOSTS 13 OUTCROPPING TUNGSTEN DEPOSITS, PLUS 1 COPPER DEPOSIT WITH PREVIOUS DRILLING RESULT; 07/03/2018 – THOR INDUSTRIES 2Q EPS CONT OPS $1.51, EST. $1.93; 30/05/2018 – Thor Announces Final Date for Earnings Release; 19/04/2018 – DJ Thor Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (THO); 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC – PURCHASE AGREEMENT – BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 08/03/2018 – THOR MINING-SHOULD FOCUS FINANCIAL, MANAGEMENT RESOURCES ON RAPID COMMERCIALISATION OF THREE TUNGSTEN, COPPER INTERESTS AND RELATED NEW OPPORTUNITIES; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au lntersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 22/04/2018 – “Infinity War” stands to benefit from a string of surprisingly strong Marvel Studios hits, including “Black Panther” and “Thor: Ragnarok.”; 19/04/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON BONYA TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECT

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 19.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 34,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 208,215 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.85 million, up from 174,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $215.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.85. About 11.97 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 19/04/2018 – NY Comptroller: NY State Comptroller DiNapoli: Wells Fargo Needs to Pull Back the Curtain on; 23/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Dismisses Bankers in Struggling Muni Unit (Correct); 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Silvia Doesn’t See a Trade War (Video); 09/04/2018 – CFPB IS SAID SEEKING RECORD FINE AGAINST WELLS FARGO: RTRS; 12/03/2018 – Abbot Downing Launches Institute for Family Culture With Focus on Family Business Transitions and Social Impact Analysis; 04/05/2018 – CAI to Participate in Wells Fargo Securities Industrials Conference; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect 12 Director Nominees; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo, Fed Initially Disclosed Asset Cap Could Be Lifted by Sept. 30, 2018; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $191M, EST. $729.4M

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $7.17 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,175 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 72 investors sold WFC shares while 642 reduced holdings. 100 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 3.38 billion shares or 2.62% more from 3.29 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 182,539 were accumulated by Capital Lc. Ohio-based Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Llc has invested 0.83% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Panagora Asset Incorporated reported 778,880 shares. Moreover, Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Com has 0.23% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ally Fincl owns 209,000 shares or 1.7% of their US portfolio. 35,113 were reported by George Kaiser Family Foundation. Sarasin And Prns Llp holds 564,496 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Norinchukin Retail Bank The owns 280,462 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. First Commercial Bank Co Of Newtown holds 12,073 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Moreover, Johnson Invest Counsel has 0.03% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 31,332 shares. 11,182 are owned by Hodges Mgmt. Northstar Advisors Llc reported 0.12% stake. Freestone Lc invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Girard Prtnrs Limited owns 25,538 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Tealwood Asset Mngmt invested in 0.09% or 4,738 shares.

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.77 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 21,460 shares to 134,179 shares, valued at $6.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares (CIU) by 7,799 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,594 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.31 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold THO shares while 107 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 47.63 million shares or 3.30% more from 46.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 109,747 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd accumulated 54,623 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Mcmillion Management Inc stated it has 387 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Lenox Wealth Mgmt accumulated 1,462 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Whittier invested in 0% or 2,270 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth owns 107 shares. Hgk Asset stated it has 0.12% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). 13,714 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Management. 4,700 were reported by Oakbrook. Ancient Art Lp stated it has 3.08% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Shell Asset Mgmt Co owns 9,240 shares. 160,100 are owned by Millennium Mngmt Lc. Gabelli Funds Lc reported 22,500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 13,119 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).