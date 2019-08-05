Bright Rock Capital Management Increased Rollins (ROL) Position; Total S A Sponsored (TOT) Market Valuation Declined While Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Total S A Sponsored (TOT) by 54.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc sold 53,882 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The institutional investor held 45,798 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55 million, down from 99,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc who had been investing in Total S A Sponsored for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $129.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.19. About 1.93M shares traded or 12.11% up from the average. TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) has declined 19.48% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.48% the S&P500. Some Historical TOT News: 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels To Launch Leasing Program With Support From Total; 16/05/2018 – TOTAL ENGAGING WITH U.S. TO GET WAIVER FOR SOUTH PARS PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Total Will Not Make Any Further Commitment to Iran South Pars Project; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/05/2018 – Clean Energy Fuels: Total to Provide Up to $100M Credit Support for Program; 06/04/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : INDEPENDENT RESEARCH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 55.00 FROM EUR 54.00; RATING HOLD; 13/04/2018 – Total 1Q European Refining Margin $25.6/Ton; 26/04/2018 – Total Raises Interim Dividend to EUR0.64 a Share; 16/05/2018 – FRENCH MINISTRY AUTHORIZES TOTAL LA MEDE REFINERY CONVERSION; 28/05/2018 – TOTAL STARTS ZINIA 2 DEVELOPMENT IN ANGOLA’S OFFSHORE BLOCK 17

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $32.21. About 265,456 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). The Nevada-based Whittier Co Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Arizona State Retirement System invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 10.83 million shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Harding Loevner Lp invested in 816 shares or 0% of the stock. Mai Capital Mngmt reported 17,265 shares. Moreover, Private Na has 0.11% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 13,164 shares. Lord Abbett Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Fincl Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 0.89% or 45,000 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 389,548 shares. Sg Americas Llc reported 0.07% stake. Swiss Bankshares invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.01% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00 million and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

