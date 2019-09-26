Bright Rock Capital Management Increased Its Chevron (CVX) Holding by $992,000; Stock Rose; Jensen Investment Management Lowered Its Holding in Stryker (SYK) as Share Price Rose

Jensen Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Stryker Corp (SYK) by 4.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jensen Investment Management Inc sold 94,972 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.36% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $425.26 million, down from 2.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Stryker Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $81.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $216.66. About 564,219 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 27.15% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 12/03/2018 – Orthopedic Devices Market in Japan (2017-2021) With Key Players DePuy Synthes, Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Stryker and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 29/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Stretcher, Stryker Model 1125 30-inch Zoom Motorized – 36C26318Q0412; 06/03/2018 – Stryker introduces groundbreaking, post-free distraction system, designed to mitigate common groin complications associated with hip arthroscopy; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 04/05/2018 – REG-Stryker to participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Health Care Conference; 03/04/2018 – Stryker: Viju Menon to Join as Group Pres, Global Quality and Ops, Effective April 30; 07/05/2018 – Stryker’s Trevo™ Retriever becomes first and only device indicated for acute ischemic stroke treatment up to 24 hours in; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T5 Zipper Toga with Peel-Away Face Shield, (L/XL); Catalog number: 0400; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 05/03/2018 stryker corporation | stryker ivas 13g bone biopsy kit | K180327 | 02/26/2018 |

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corporation (CVX) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 75,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, up from 67,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $228.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $120.62. About 5.01 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/05/2018 06:05 PM; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- REBRANDING COSTS FOR PRIVATE SERVICE STATIONS AND 6 BLN RAND REFINERY UPGRADE SOME CONDITIONS IN APPROVED SINOPEC MERGER WITH CHEVRON SA; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON STILL BASING PLANS ON ‘LOWER-FOR-LONGER’ OIL PRICES; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BLN — $10 BLN THROUGH 2020 – PRESENTATION; 24/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282702 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1.61 million were reported by Raymond James Fincl Advsr. Overbrook Mngmt has invested 0.13% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Webster Bancorporation N A reported 41,938 shares. Moreover, Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co has 0.06% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 1,636 shares. Monarch Capital Management holds 0.74% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 16,758 shares. Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 25.81M shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. 108,789 are held by Badgley Phelps Bell Inc. Hexavest owns 1.05M shares. Farmers Bank & Trust stated it has 2.83% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Credit Agricole S A reported 0.56% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Regent Inv Mgmt Limited Com owns 20,309 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Management Group has invested 0.09% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 5.52 million are held by Apg Asset Management Nv. Spc Incorporated, Maryland-based fund reported 4,501 shares. Tortoise Lc has invested 0.01% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $313.15M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 14,000 shares to 69,155 shares, valued at $5.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 33,500 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc.

Jensen Investment Management Inc, which manages about $7.21 billion and $8.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Svc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 406,501 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $211.22M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in V.F. Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 737,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc. (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold SYK shares while 337 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 301 raised stakes. 263.36 million shares or 0.65% less from 265.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Everence Mgmt accumulated 8,335 shares. Cadinha & Lc holds 3.17% or 85,188 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co holds 4,965 shares. Parsec Mgmt holds 0.84% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 65,412 shares. Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Management holds 61,409 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com reported 10,040 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hartline Invest invested in 15,103 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 648,494 shares. Donaldson Cap Management Ltd owns 3,200 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Lc, a Illinois-based fund reported 96,357 shares. 1,215 are owned by Drexel Morgan Company. Brookmont Management reported 5,226 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Connor Clark & Lunn Inv Management accumulated 9,350 shares. Citigroup has 226,943 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Granite Investment Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 26,281 shares.

Analysts await Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 12.43% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.69 per share. SYK’s profit will be $710.79 million for 28.51 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual EPS reported by Stryker Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.04% negative EPS growth.