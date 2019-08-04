Bright Rock Capital Management Increased Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Holding by $360,000; As Lennar (LEN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Thiel Macro Has Lowered Position

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $130.76. About 286,393 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS – BELIEVE PRICE OF CERTAIN LED COMPONENTS TO CONTINUE TO DECLINE THOUGHT AT DECELERATING PACE, SOME OTHER COSTS TO CONTINUE TO INCREASE; 29/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +40.2%, EST. +41.4%; 08/05/2018 – Acuity Healthcare Names John Baron Vice President – Operations Support; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 19/03/2018 – Acuity Brands, Inc: Verve Adds Atrius(TM) IoT Solutions from Acuity Brands to Its Location-Based Mobile Marketing Platform; 02/05/2018 – Lucid Announces BuildingOS Facilities, Providing a Unified View of the Operating Performance of Commercial Building Portfolios

Thiel Macro Llc decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thiel Macro Llc sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46M, down from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thiel Macro Llc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $47.98. About 2.42M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Stuart Miller Continues As Executive Chairman; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – “CONTINUE TO REMAIN POSITIVE ON OUTLOOK OF HOUSING INDUSTRY IN GENERAL”; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY GROSS MARGIN ON HOME SALES OF 19.5% COMPARED TO 21.1%; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – BOARD HAS ELECTED STUART MILLER, RICK BECKWITT, JON JAFFE, BRUCE GROSS AND DIANE BESSETTE TO NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS WITH COMPANY; 09/05/2018 – Amazon is working with Lennar to demo model homes that can be controlled by Alexa; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 14/05/2018 – Lennar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Focusing on Return to Pure Play Strategy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.54, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold AYI shares while 95 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 35.34 million shares or 7.31% less from 38.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kwmg Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Meritage Portfolio accumulated 39,078 shares. Atlanta Capital Mngmt Communication L L C holds 0.87% or 1.51 million shares. Signaturefd Lc has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Susquehanna Interest Llp owns 14,618 shares. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 39,975 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 9,927 shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) for 619,244 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 1.40M shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). Blair William & Il holds 2,811 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Personal Financial Svcs reported 0.12% in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI). West Coast Finance Ltd Liability accumulated 51,799 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.07% or 86,583 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag invested in 0% or 56,821 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) to report earnings on October, 2. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, down 5.71% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.4 per share. LEN’s profit will be $415.26 million for 9.09 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Lennar Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.54% EPS growth.

