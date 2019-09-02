Bright Rock Capital Management Holds Holding in Rollins (ROL); As Tjx Cos New (TJX) Share Value Rose, Summit Asset Management Has Increased Its Position

Summit Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (TJX) by 205.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Summit Asset Management Llc bought 14,978 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 22,284 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19 million, up from 7,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Summit Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.97. About 5.84M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 04/04/2018 – TJX Cos Raises Dividend to 39c; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Retailers that are expanding offer ‘experiences’; 22/05/2018 – TJX 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.02; 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – CORRECT: TJX SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 87C TO 89C; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES – PLAN TO INCREASE SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, WITH APPROXIMATELY $2.5 TO $3.0 BLN OF REPURCHASES PLANNED FOR FISCAL 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 12/03/2018 TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $85 TARGET PRICE; 04/04/2018 – TJX Companies Plans to Increase Share Buyback Program, With About $2.5 Billion to $3 Billion of Repurchases Planned for Fiscal 2019; 22/05/2018 – TJX SEES 2Q EPS $1.02 TO $1.04, EST. $1.10

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Rollins Inc (ROL) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 17,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.72% . The institutional investor held 52,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19M, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Rollins Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.52% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $32.81. About 1.38M shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 20/03/2018 – SHOOTER AT MARYLAND HIGH SCHOOL IDENTIFIED AS STUDENT AUSTIN WYATT ROLLINS, 17 – SHERIFF; 17/04/2018 – ROLLINS TO ENHANCE EMPLOYEE BENEFITS DUE TO TAX REFORM; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Tax Reform Prompts Rollins, Inc. To Enhance Employee Benefits; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 27/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Receives United Way’s Child Well-Being Impact Fund Champion Award; 17/05/2018 – Rollins Purchases Guardian Pest Control To Expand Growth In The U.K

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The British Columbia – Canada-based Numerixs Invest has invested 0.23% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Utah Retirement System reported 0.02% stake. Sei Co has 85,556 shares. Moreover, Savings Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) has 0.89% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Hengehold Limited Liability Company owns 6,512 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Fdx Advsrs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 19,977 shares. Coldstream Management stated it has 24,464 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,388 shares. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.04% or 2.05M shares. Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 17,762 shares. Farmers & Merchants Investments reported 268 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Winslow Evans And Crocker has 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 16 shares. Strs Ohio owns 0% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 11,663 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui owns 577,880 shares. Zebra Capital Mngmt Ltd owns 0.2% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 9,120 shares.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 7.11, from 8.34 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 43 investors sold TJX shares while 353 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 370 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 51.70% less from 2.12 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David invested 3.56% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). The Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs has invested 0.04% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Security Natl Com invested in 0.09% or 5,314 shares. Agf Inc accumulated 752,449 shares. Suncoast Equity reported 0.07% stake. Mackenzie Fincl, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 646,885 shares. Castleark Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,680 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 17,343 are held by Hanseatic Mngmt Service. First Citizens Financial Bank And Trust, North Carolina-based fund reported 30,375 shares. Ferguson Wellman Inc has 496,180 shares. Prudential invested in 2.13 million shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Lynch And In holds 48,215 shares or 0.85% of its portfolio. Blume Cap Mngmt invested in 0.02% or 800 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability stated it has 182,891 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Summit Asset Management Llc, which manages about $203.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHZ) by 5,991 shares to 7,207 shares, valued at $374,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.