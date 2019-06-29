Bright Rock Capital Management Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Has Lowered by $7.14 Million; Courage Capital Management Has Cut Its Stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by $2.32 Million as Stock Price Rose

Courage Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) by 28.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Courage Capital Management Llc sold 80,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.04% with the market. The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.86 million, down from 280,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Courage Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acadia Healthcare for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $34.95. About 564,139 shares traded. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) has declined 20.33% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ACHC News: 11/05/2018 – Saint Thomas Health and Acadia Healthcare Announce Plans to Develop a Psychiatric lnpatient Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee; 15/05/2018 – Pennant Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Acadia Health; 15/05/2018 – Shanda Adds Alarm.com, Exits Acadia Health, Cuts KKR: 13F; 01/05/2018 – Acadia Healthcare Adjusts 2018 Fincl Guidance for Additional Expected Benefit From Tax Reform; 01/05/2018 – ACADIA HEALTH 1Q REV. $742.2M, EST. $730.4M; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (ACHC); 26/03/2018 – Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Has Been Filed On Behalf Of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. Investors; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE – AMENDMENT REPLACES EXISTING REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN WITH NEW REVOLVING FACILITY,TRANCHE A TERM LOAN,RESPECTIVELY; 02/04/2018 – ACADIA HEALTHCARE COMPANY – ON MARCH 29 CO ENTERED THIRD REFINANCING FACILITIES AMENDMENT TO AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 31, 2012; 14/03/2018 – Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Files Class Action Suit against Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $39.74. About 9.74M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500.

More notable recent Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Acadia Healthcare Execs Remain Silent On Disappearance: Treatment Payment Questions Persist – Seeking Alpha” on March 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Acadia Healthcare’s Motor City Mayhem: Documents Reveal Troubling Connection At Trio Of Detroit Area Hospitals – Seeking Alpha” published on April 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Acadia Healthcare: Behavioral Health Centers Play – Seeking Alpha” on June 12, 2018. More interesting news about Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Elliott Management Enters Carbonite (CARB), Symantec (SYMC), (more…) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on May 15, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Former California Deputy Attorney General and Special Counsel with Johnson Fistel Launches Investigation into Acadia Healthcare (ACHC) – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 12, 2019.

Analysts await Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 15.71% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.7 per share. ACHC’s profit will be $52.33 million for 14.81 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.64, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold ACHC shares while 53 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 102.09 million shares or 3.11% more from 99.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amer Interest Grp holds 176,398 shares. Aristotle Lc holds 7.68 million shares. Sei Invs invested in 501,785 shares. Moreover, Suntrust Banks has 0.01% invested in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Eaton Vance has invested 0% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Oppenheimer Asset Management reported 0.01% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Comerica Bancshares reported 57,677 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has invested 0.27% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 559,722 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability Com holds 1.66M shares. Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 0.25% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). National Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky invested 0% of its portfolio in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC). Wells Fargo Mn reported 67,943 shares. Illinois-based First Tru Advsrs LP has invested 0.09% in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AMD, CenturyLink, Delphi, GM, Ford, Intel, KB Home, Micron, Nordstrom, Nvidia, Tesla, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 F-Rated Stocks to Sell for Summer – Investorplace.com” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Halliburton: The Outlook Just Keeps Getting Worse – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The Data Make Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) An Attractive Investment? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund has 269,632 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Waddell Reed Finance, a Kansas-based fund reported 715,887 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 121,106 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). National Asset Mgmt invested 0.05% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Autus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 88,683 shares or 0.64% of all its holdings. State Street Corporation holds 0.24% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 68.52 million shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Co Ny accumulated 6,387 shares. Fifth Third Bancorp stated it has 0.16% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Kbc Grp Inc Nv holds 255,480 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Park National Corp Oh reported 165,289 shares. Estabrook Cap Management reported 0% stake. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,667 shares. Renaissance Investment Grp Limited Liability reported 5,525 shares. Grimes And holds 0.18% or 52,223 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $660,000 activity.