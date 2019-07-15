Bright Rock Capital Management Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Cut as Valuation Declined; Caprock Group Cut Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Position by $306,375

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 86.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc sold 166,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.46% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,000 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09 million, down from 191,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $40.44. About 5.42 million shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 45.07% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.50% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 18/04/2018 – JOHN FREDRIKSEN WILL HAVE SLIGHTLY LESS THAN 30 PCT STAKE IN NEW SEADRILL VS PVS HOLDING OF 24 PCT -CEO; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX; 28/04/2018 – Russia gives tentative nod to Schlumberger’s acquisition of EDC – RIA; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Norway’s Borr Drilling to buy five jack-up oil rigs for $720 mln; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY IS WORKING WITH SCHLUMBERGER TO OFFER INTEGRATED DRILLING SERVICES IN INDIA

Caprock Group Inc decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 25.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caprock Group Inc sold 2,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.37% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,110 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $923,000, down from 9,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caprock Group Inc who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $108.18. About 2.82 million shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 39.18% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.75% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: EU Approves Lynparza Tablets for Relapsed Ovarian Cancer; 27/03/2018 – BMY: FDA ACCEPTS OPDIVO APPLICATION FOR FOR PRIORITY REVIEW; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly Chinese Population with Previously Treated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: CVS taps an Eli Lilly exec to run its PBM; Glaxo pharma chief cuts his budget; 27/04/2018 – Roche: CHMP Recommends Approval of Breast Cancer Drug Perjeta; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN; 29/05/2018 – NOVO NORDISK SAYS ORAL SEMAGLUTIDE SHOWS SUPERIOR IMPROVEMENT IN HBA1C VS EMPAGLIFLOZIN IN PIONEER 2 TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 28/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 021520 Company: LILLY; 08/03/2018 – PUMA BIOTECHNOLOGY SAYS GIVEN WRITTEN NOTICE TO EMA TO REQUEST RE-EXAMINATION OF NEGATIVE OPINION ISSUED BY CHMP IN FEB 2018 FOR MAA FOR NERATINIB

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 2.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.5 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.43B for 18.40 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.33 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.53% EPS growth.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 7 insider sales for $145.17 million activity. 1,657 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares with value of $195,315 were sold by LILLY ENDOWMENT INC. $50,281 worth of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) shares were bought by Smiley Joshua L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.29, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 68 investors sold LLY shares while 525 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 752.92 million shares or 10.33% less from 839.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,589 were accumulated by Howe Rusling Inc. Hotchkis Wiley Mgmt Lc has 0.01% invested in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 286,299 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn reported 4.83 million shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Df Dent Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) for 7,264 shares. Dorsey Wright And, a California-based fund reported 17,894 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Ltd owns 10,327 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.07% in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY). Regentatlantic Ltd Liability owns 3,406 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd Liability Co reported 468 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management has 47,107 shares. Iowa National Bank & Trust, Iowa-based fund reported 1,592 shares. 1,203 were reported by Hudock Cap Limited. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams holds 0.72% or 7,997 shares. Fiduciary Trust holds 10,702 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Caprock Group Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $514.70M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,186 shares to 14,206 shares, valued at $2.85 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,721 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,386 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Cornerstone Advsr has 0.01% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,629 shares. The Florida-based Keating Invest Counselors Inc has invested 2.89% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Insight 2811 holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 5,924 shares. Appleton Prtn Incorporated Ma has 0.23% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 40,330 shares. Energ Opportunities Cap Management Lc stated it has 53,411 shares. Hayek Kallen Mngmt has 16,939 shares. Sprucegrove Investment Mngmt stated it has 514,600 shares or 1.5% of all its holdings. Mathes Inc accumulated 17,300 shares. North Star Investment Management has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Il reported 494,410 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Natixis owns 27,431 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc owns 667 shares. Williams Jones And Assoc Ltd Co accumulated 0.02% or 21,312 shares. Jolley Asset Limited Liability Corporation holds 2.11% or 66,906 shares. Counsel accumulated 51,159 shares or 0.82% of the stock.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $660,000 activity.