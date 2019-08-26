Bright Rock Capital Management Holding in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Has Boosted as Market Value Rose; As Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Share Price Rose, Leonard Green Partners LP Lifted Position

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 1.68M shares traded or 51.89% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF TO FINANCE CASH PORTION OF DEAL VIA DEBT,CASH, $2.2B EQUITY; 17/05/2018 – $7.1 Billion IFF/Frutarom Deal Will Create the 2nd Largest Flavors & Fragrances Firm – Freedonia Analysis; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 07/05/2018 – Flavour-maker IFF buys rival Frutarom in $7bn deal; 02/05/2018 – IFF Declares Dividend for Second Quarter 2018; 11/04/2018 – IFF Celebrates Positive Transformational Change in 2017 Report; 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 20/04/2018 – DJ International Flavors & Fragrances , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IFF); 24/05/2018 – IFF Strengthens Innovation Platform as Partner in Amkiri’s Visual Fragrance™ Technology; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.47 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $8.81 during the last trading session, reaching $269.36. About 1.76M shares traded or 21.78% up from the average. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $10.80-Adj EPS $10.96; 16/03/2018 – THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC BUYS INTEGENX, PROVIDER OF LEADING; 16/05/2018 – Testing for all lung cancer mutations at once found cost effective-study; 01/05/2018 – SPECTRUM, THERMO FISHER IN DIAGNOSTIC PARTNERSHIP; 29/03/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Sponsors Precision Medicine Summit in China; 13/04/2018 – Global Gas Analyzer Market Forecast to 2023 with ABB Group, Emerson Electric, General Electric, Figaro Engineering, and Thermo Fishers Scientific Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q EPS $1.43; 16/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Oncomine Childhood Cancer Research Assay and Establishes International Childhood Oncology Net; 28/03/2018 – Biocept and Thermo Fisher Scientific Enter into Technology and Commercial Collaboration; 15/05/2018 – Omega Adds Thermo Fisher, Exits Zynga, Cuts Shire: 13F

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold TMO shares while 454 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 335 raised stakes. 337.12 million shares or 4.92% less from 354.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc invested in 3,354 shares. Bbva Compass Savings Bank has invested 0.51% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Co Il has 76,171 shares. Waddell & Reed Finance owns 103,050 shares. New York-based Burns J W And New York has invested 0.95% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Hemenway Tru Limited has invested 0.17% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Swiss Bancshares owns 1.34M shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Bessemer Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.31% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) or 3,305 shares. Lvm Capital Mngmt Limited Mi owns 0.14% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 2,183 shares. Moreover, Long Road Investment Counsel Lc has 1.88% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) for 11,235 shares. Swarthmore Grp holds 4.56% or 3,875 shares in its portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada reported 0.4% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability invested in 191,351 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Old Second Financial Bank Of Aurora has invested 0.95% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Fort Washington Investment Advsr Oh invested in 0.01% or 2,192 shares.

More recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “At US$292, Is Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019 was also an interesting one.

More notable recent International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (IFF) – PRNewswire” on August 09, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “RM LAW Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. – PRNewswire” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019. More interesting news about International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of FRED, CARB, ABMD and IFF – GlobeNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 24, 2019.

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc, which manages about $196.00M and $299.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 166,000 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Saturna Capital Corp invested 0.02% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). 70,000 were accumulated by Sarasin & Prtnrs Llp. Legal And General Grp Public Limited Co holds 0.05% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 692,022 shares. Regentatlantic Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Robecosam Ag accumulated 20,390 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Limited has 0.03% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Connable Office reported 18,781 shares. Everence Capital Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 2,880 shares. Reynders Mcveigh Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 2,100 shares. Clearbridge Invs Llc reported 176,275 shares. Webster Bancshares N A, Connecticut-based fund reported 4,400 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.12% or 1.34 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,906 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Johnson Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 21 shares.