Bright Rock Capital Management Holding In Acuity Brands (Holding Co) (AYI) Was Lifted; As Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Stock Declined, Shareholder Midas Management Has Decreased Holding by $1.23 Million

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc (AYI) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 3,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.00% . The institutional investor held 12,000 shares of the building products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Acuity Brands (Holding Co) Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.08% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $124.73. About 39,476 shares traded. Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) has declined 1.37% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical AYI News: 21/05/2018 – Objective Acuity Has World’s Pre-Schoolers in Its Sights; 17/04/2018 – Impax Adds Toro, Exits California Water, Cuts Acuity Brands: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q Net $96.9M; 17/04/2018 – Acuity Brands May Be Pressured, Industry Posts 8th Straight Drop; 16/03/2018 – AYI May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in More Than 5 Yrs; 23/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: New Visual Acuity and Crowding Tests for Better Detection of Amblyopia; 04/04/2018 – Acuity Brands 2Q EPS $2.33; 04/04/2018 – ACUITY BRANDS INC – “CONTINUE TO BE CAUTIOUS AND BELIEVE OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS COULD CONTINUE TO BE CHALLENGING FOR NEAR FUTURE”; 06/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Correlation Between the Visual Acuity & the OCT Pattern of Macular Edema Secondary to RVO; 14/05/2018 – International Value Advisers Buys 2.2% of Acuity Brands

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.14 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $2.34 during the last trading session, reaching $134.85. About 5,737 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q EPS $3.72; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Hill Named A 2018 Top Workplace By Columbus CEO; 04/04/2018 – Fran Skinner Joins Executive Leadership Team at Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Rev $37.8M; 17/05/2018 – Ric Dillon To Retire As Portfolio Manager For Diamond Hill Capital Management; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M; 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days; 29/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F; 20/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DHIL)

Midas Management Corp, which manages about $51.15M and $234.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 13,650 shares to 35,650 shares, valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 11,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Westlake Chemical Corp. (NYSE:WLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Morgan Stanley has 7,529 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 3,600 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 359 shares. Wells Fargo & Company Mn owns 190,104 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fenimore Asset Mgmt Inc, New York-based fund reported 79,613 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0% in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Geode Cap Mngmt Lc accumulated 45,110 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund LP owns 129,834 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Sg Americas Securities Lc, a New York-based fund reported 1,266 shares. Secor Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 1,727 shares. Davenport And Company Limited Liability accumulated 3,415 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1,245 were reported by Sei Investments Com. Amica Mutual Insur Communications reported 37,000 shares.

